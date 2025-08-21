Art, innovation and sustainability: Excel Dryer’s triple win

The D|VERSE Sink System features the XLERATORsync® Hand Dryer in an all-in-one unit. Custom cover XLERATOR® Hand Dryers showcase the work of teen artists in Boston.

Prestigious Loop Design Awards spotlight the company’s leadership in eco-conscious design, community partnerships and product excellence

We’re proud to lead the way in transforming restrooms into spaces that are efficient, beautiful and forward-thinking.” — William Gagnon, Executive Vice President and COO, Excel Dryer

EAST LONGMEADOW, MA, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Excel Dryer, Inc. , inventor of the touchless, high-speed XLERATORHand Dryer, has been honored with three prestigious recognitions at the 2025 Loop Design Awards, which celebrate innovation across global design disciplines.The company’s sustainable office renovation, designed by Fennick McCredie Architecture, received top honors in the Interior Renovations category for its biophilic design approach and commitment to workplace sustainability.Excel Dryer also earned a Bathroom and Wellness Design award for its collaboration with Artists For Humanity (AFH), which brought together art and innovation by showcasing original works from nine Boston-based teen artists on custom cover XLERATOR Hand Dryers.In addition, the D|VERSE Sink System, a collaboration with D|13 Group, earned a citation award in the Bathroom and Wellness Design category. The system features Excel Dryer’s XLERATORsyncHand Dryer with advanced Electrostatic HEPA (eHEPA) Filtration and redefines the handwashing experience with an elegant, all-in-one unit.“These awards reflect our ongoing commitment to innovation, sustainability and the power of collaboration,” said William Gagnon, executive vice president and COO of Excel Dryer. “We’re proud to lead the way in transforming restrooms into spaces that are efficient, beautiful and forward-thinking.”About Excel Dryer, Inc.Excel Dryer is a family-owned and operated company that revolutionized the industry with the invention of the XLERATORHand Dryer, which set a new standard for performance, reliability and customer satisfaction. For more than 50 years, Excel has been manufacturing American-made hand drying solutions that are dependable, cost effective, safe and sustainable. Backed by the best customer service, Excel Dryer products can be purchased through an established network of sales representatives and distributors globally. Learn more about Excel Dryer at exceldryer.com.###

Excel Dryer’s sustainable office renovation received top honors.

