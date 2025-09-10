De Nora Launches SORB FX Pak: Compact PFAS Treatment System for Small and Rural Water Systems

Pre-engineered, skidded system helps small communities achieve PFAS removal goals

SUGAR LAND, TX, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Industrie De Nora, an Italian multinational company listed on the Euronext Milan which specializes in sustainable electrochemical technologies and in the emerging green hydrogen industry, has launched SORB FX Pak, an affordable contaminant removal system, designed exclusively for small or rural systems.The system supports both Ion Exchange (IX) and Granular Activated Carbon (GAC) media, which are recognized by the U.S. EPA as Best Available Technologies (BAT) for PFAS removal. With a small footprint, rapid delivery timelines, and safe, external serviceability, the system is ideal for utilities with limited space, staffing or resources.SORB FX Pak key features include:● Pre-engineered systems suitable for treating flows ranging from 10 to 150 gpm,● Plug-and-play skidded design with minimal footprint● Rapid delivery time● Assembled locally (U.S. BABA requirements option available)● Simple to operate and maintain● Suitable for either Ion Exchange or Granular Activated Carbon● Lead-lag configuration on a single skidAs a scalable system with vessels ranging from 20" to 48" in diameter, the system is designed with small and rural communities in mind and offers flexible payment options, making it affordable for any public water system.The SORB FX Pak is part of De Nora’s well-established SORB line of contaminant removal systems that has more than two decades of demonstrated effectiveness, treating more than 250 million gallons of water daily. The proven technology is used for removal of contaminants including PFAS, arsenic, iron and manganese, nitrate, fluoride, VOCs and other organic contaminants, De Nora’s SORB line maximizes uptime, cost efficiency and ease of operation through a tailored process and equipment designed to meet regulatory requirements, from pilot to full-scale applications.De Nora is a gold sponsor of the U.S. National Rural Water Association (NRWA), and the SORB FX Pak will be demonstrated at De Nora’s booth #321during NRWA’s national conference, WaterPro, held in New Orleans, September 14-16, 2025. The SORB FX Pak will also be demonstrated in De Nora’s WEFTEC 2025 booth #2826 in Chicago, September 27- October 1, 2025.For more information or to request a quote, visit info.denora.com/sorb-pfas ###About De NoraIndustrie De Nora S.p.A. is an Italian multinational company founded in 1923 and listed on the Euronext Milan stock exchange. A global leader in electrochemical processes and technologies for water management, it provides products and services that enable industrial processes in the chlor-alkali, electronics, battery, water treatment (both municipal and industrial), and green hydrogen sectors. With an operational presence across multiple regions—including the Americas, Europe, Middle East, and Asia—De Nora delivers customized solutions, effectively and reliably meeting market demands. Committed to ESG principles, the company integrates environmental sustainability and social responsibility into all its activities. https://www.denora.com/ About De Nora Water TechnologiesDe Nora Water Technologies is a business unit of Industrie De Nora S.p.A. with over 65 years’ experience in water treatment. It solves complex water treatment challenges for municipalities and industry, primarily focusing on disinfection, filtration, and contaminant removal equipment and solutions for all types of water via a multitude of products, brands, and technologies. www.denora.com/technologies/water-technologies

