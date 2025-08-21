Family Hospice celebrates Charleston expansion with Grand Opening Event

Expanding compassionate end-of-life care services to Charleston and surrounding communities

Our mission has always been to ensure every patient and family we serve feels supported, respected, and cared for as if they were our own” — Charles Hall

CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Family Hospice , a leading provider of compassionate end-of-life care, is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its newest location in Charleston, South Carolina. This expansion marks a significant milestone in the organization's mission to offer high-quality hospice and palliative care to communities across the state, building upon the established presence of its existing location in Greenville.The community-centered celebration will take place on Thursday, Sept. 4, featuring a ribbon-cutting ceremony, remarks from local leaders and Family Hospice executives, a symbolic butterfly release honoring healing and remembrance, guided tours of the new office, and opportunities for guests to connect with the dedicated Charleston care team.“Our mission has always been to ensure every patient and family we serve feels supported, respected, and cared for as if they were our own,” said Charles Hall, chief executive officer of Family Hospice. “The Opening of our Charleston office allows us to serve more communities and patients while delivering the same level of compassion and excellence that families have come to trust throughout South Carolina and Georgia.”The Charleston location serves as the local base for providing compassionate, in-home care to patients and families across the region. From hospice and palliative care to bereavement support, the Charleston team offers 24/7 access to a dedicated group of nurses, physicians, social workers, chaplains, and volunteers. By working closely with local healthcare providers and meeting patients where they call home, the team is positioned to make a lasting impact on the community.“This is more than just a ribbon-cutting. It’s a promise to be here for the Charleston community during life’s most tender moments,” said Sheri Miller, executive director of Family Hospice in Charleston. “We want every family to know they have a compassionate team ready to walk with them, providing both guidance and comfort every step of the way.”The grand opening event is by invitation only and open to community leaders, healthcare partners, volunteers, media, and residents. Guests will enjoy light refreshments featuring locally sourced light bites, a memory-sharing station, and opportunities to learn about volunteer roles.The new Family Hospice office is now open at 112 Rutledge Ave, Unit A, Charleston, SC 29401. Information regarding Family Hospice services can be found at homewithfamily.com/ or by calling 1-800-410-HOME.***About Family Hospice:Family Hospice is a trusted hospice care organization providing compassionate, quality care for end-of-life needs to families in Georgia and South Carolina. The mission of Family Hospice is to serve those battling terminal illnesses by enhancing their quality of life and preserving their dignity while providing medical guidance during difficult times. For more information, visit homewithfamily.com/.###

