Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,800 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 417,666 in the last 365 days.

TCEQ approves fines totaling $325,926

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality approved penalties totaling $312,001 against 14 regulated entities for violations of state environmental regulations.

Agreed orders were issued for the following enforcement categories: three air quality, one municipal wastewater discharge, five public water systems, and one water quality.

Default orders were issued for the following enforcement categories: one petroleum storage tank, one public water system, and two water quality

In addition, on Aug. 12 and Aug. 19, the executive director approved penalties totaling $13,925 against 2 entities.

You can view agenda items from yesterday’s meeting on the TCEQ website. TCEQ's next agenda meeting is scheduled for Sept 10, 2025. View meetings live on the Agenda Meeting Webcasts webpage and archived meetings on the TCEQ YouTube channel. Follow us on Twitter: @TCEQ.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

TCEQ approves fines totaling $325,926

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on July 21, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more