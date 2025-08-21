TCEQ approves fines totaling $325,926

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality approved penalties totaling $312,001 against 14 regulated entities for violations of state environmental regulations.

Agreed orders were issued for the following enforcement categories: three air quality, one municipal wastewater discharge, five public water systems, and one water quality.

Default orders were issued for the following enforcement categories: one petroleum storage tank, one public water system, and two water quality

In addition, on Aug. 12 and Aug. 19, the executive director approved penalties totaling $13,925 against 2 entities.

TCEQ's next agenda meeting is scheduled for Sept 10, 2025.