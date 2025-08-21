European Life Settlement Association Publishes Latest Fact Sheet - Life Settlement Licence Matrix 2025

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The European Life Settlement Association (ELSA), the leading European industry group promoting and supporting the life settlement industry, has today published its latest Fact Sheet, Life Settlement Licence Matrix 2025.

This latest Fact Sheet includes the annual update to ELSA’s Licensed Provider Matrix (LPM), which provides details on the number of licensed life settlement providers, and the states and territories in which they hold a license.

This year, there are 31 life settlement providers licensed in one or more states or territories of the USA, seven less than the 38 recorded in 2024. A drop of 18%. There were no new entrants this year, therefore seven providers exited the market since last year.

The total number of licenses in the LPM increased, however, to 710 from last year’s 705. 32 licenses in total were added in 2024 and 27 licenses dropped off the LPM. Additionally, the number of life settlement providers with 20 or more licenses increased by one from 19 to 20.

"The Licensed Provider Matrix once again provides a fascinating insight into the landscape of this most critical part of the life settlement market,” said Chris Wells, Executive Director at ELSA.

“And the key takeaway this year is that, whilst it is true that the total number of licensed providers declined, there were actually a greater number of licenses in total, which means that life settlement fund managers have more choice in their policy sourcing function.”

Download the Life Settlement Licence Matrix 2025 Fact Sheet here - https://elsa-sls.org/wp-content/uploads/2025/08/ELSA-Fact-Sheet-Q3-25.pdf.

