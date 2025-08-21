MarTech Entrepreneur Hema Dey Recognized Among Top Innovators in Orange County

Hema Dey, founder and CEO of Iffel International, earns nomination for the 2025 Innovator of the Year Awards presented by the Orange County Business Journal.

Innovation is about more than just tools. It’s about rethinking how we create value.” — Hema Dey, founder and CEO, Iffel International

ANAHEIM HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hema Dey, award-winning martech innovator and founder of Iffel International, has been named a nominee in the Orange County Business Journal’s 2025 Innovator of the Year Awards, which celebrate individuals and organizations pushing the boundaries of innovation in Southern California’s dynamic business landscape.As the creator of SEO2Sales™, a proprietary methodology that merges neuroscience with Google’s algorithms to transform search traffic into profitable sales pipelines, Dey is recognized for reshaping how organizations approach digital visibility and customer acquisition. Her generative and agentic AI integration, advanced search optimization, and consumer psychology have positioned her as a trusted authority for companies seeking sustainable, scalable growth in an AI-driven marketplace.The Innovator of the Year Awards, now in its eleventh year, honors leaders transforming industries through bold ideas, breakthrough tools, and measurable outcomes. While many honorees emerge from traditional tech sectors, the program also spotlights innovation in service delivery, product design, and business operations. Winners will be announced at a luncheon hosted by the Orange County Business Journal on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2025, at the Irvine Marriott.Under Dey’s leadership, Iffel International—an on-demand outsourced marketing powerhouse founded in 2006—has pioneered AI-powered sales and marketing systems, modernized the customer journey for clients across industries, and bridged the gap between cutting-edge technology and practical business application. Her work spans more than 35 countries and includes collaborations with small businesses, enterprise teams, and global organizations seeking to align marketing with measurable revenue outcomes.“Innovation is about more than just tools. It’s about rethinking how we create value,” said Dey. “This recognition reflects the power of marketing when it’s aligned with purpose, data, and a commitment to helping every business thrive in a digital world.”A sought-after speaker, Dey delivers high-impact presentations on winning profitable new business in 2025 and beyond, leadership blind spots in communication and marketing, and breaking the rules in sales and marketing. Known for her wit, candor, and ability to turn complex concepts into actionable strategies, she continues influencing the future of martech and business growth.To learn more about the 2025 Innovator of the Year Awards, visit ocbj.com/events/2025-innovator-of-the-year-awards About Iffel InternationalFounded in 2006, Iffel International is a marketing strategy firm based in Southern California specializing in AI-powered sales and marketing systems, global SEO, and go-to-market strategies. The company’s proprietary SEO2Sales™ methodology has earned recognition for its ability to integrate neuroscience, AI, and modern sales techniques into high-performance marketing solutions. Iffel International helps organizations adapt, scale, and grow with customized strategies rooted in data, inclusion, and impact. Learn more at iffelinternational.com

