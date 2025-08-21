Alpert JFS Mourns the Passing of Immediate Past Board Chair and President Gary Hoffman

Alpert JFS Gary Hoffman

WEST PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- With profound sadness, Ferd & Gladys Alpert Jewish Family Service (Alpert JFS) today announced the passing of the nonprofit’s immediate past Board Chair and President, Gary Hoffman z”l. Hoffman’s wisdom, compassion, and unwavering leadership left an indelible mark on Alpert JFS and the broader Palm Beach County community.Since joining the Board in 2016, and especially during his tenure as Chair from 2022–2024, Hoffman guided Alpert JFS through a period of remarkable growth and transformation:-Increased annual fundraising from $2 million to $3.3 million-Secured more than $2 million annually in government grants-Expanded core programs, including C.A.L.L. Service, counseling, senior care, and Mental Health First Aid (MHFA)-Opened the Boynton Beach Enrichment Center to support the ALICE population-Championed the Center for Belonging and Wellbeing in Palm Beach Gardens-Strengthened governance with new bylaws, core values, and a Strategic Plan for 2025–2028According to Alpert JFS leadership, Hoffman often reminded the Alpert JFS family that the agency is “a place that restores dignity, offers hope, and changes lives.” He lived those words every day, embodying the values of compassion, integrity, and purpose.“We have lost not only a dedicated leader, but also a true friend to our organization and community,” said Marc Hopin, CEO of Alpert JFS. “Gary’s vision and generosity of spirit will continue to inspire us for years to come.”Jennifer Lesser, President and Board Chair of Alpert JFS, added: “Gary was a visionary leader whose heart and devotion to Alpert JFS guided us through extraordinary growth and impact. He believed deeply in our mission to restore dignity, offer hope, and change lives, and he lived those values every single day. While we mourn the loss of a dear friend and mentor, we are committed to honoring his legacy by carrying forward the work he so passionately championed.”Alpert JFS extends its deepest condolences to Hoffman’s beloved wife, Hope, and their family. To honor Gary Hoffman’s extraordinary legacy, gifts may be made to Alpert JFS in his memory here May his legacy continue to inspire all who are touched by Alpert JFS.About Alpert JFSFounded in 1974, Ferd & Gladys Alpert Jewish Family Service (Alpert JFS) is a nationally accredited service provider for children, adults, seniors, and Holocaust survivors. The non-profit, non-sectarian organization is a trusted leader, with a team of over 100 skilled professionals delivering high-quality care to over 12,000 people each year, from Boynton Beach to Vero Beach. Alpert JFS was named 2023 Hats Off Nonprofit of the Year (Large Category) by Nonprofits First. For over 50 years, Alpert JFS has worked to ensure the well-being of individuals and families, the independence of older adults, and quality-of-life for adults with disabilities. For more information, visit www.AlpertJFS.org or call 561-684-1991.

