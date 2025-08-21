From Google to ChatGPT: Is Your Brand Being Found?

Why AI tools like Gemini and ChatGPT favor optimized press releases

WASHINGTON , DC, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Press releases are no longer just for the media.

A new white paper from EIN Presswire shows how press releases now play a key role in search engine optimization (SEO) and in boosting visibility across artificial intelligence tools like ChatGPT, Gemini and Claude.

They're now helping brands by referencing their content in AI-powered search engine results and summaries, also known as generative engine optimization (GEO).

GEO is an emerging strategy that focuses on getting content into AI systems so it can appear in chatbot answers, AI-generated summaries, and other AI search results.

With expert insight from executives at Newsmatics, the news technology company that owns EIN Presswire, the change is outlined in its latest white paper titled “How Press Releases Improve SEO & AI Reach.”

The report looks at how organizations can use press releases to strengthen both search SEO and visibility in AI platforms (GEO). GEO strategies include publishing authoritative, well-structured content — like press releases — that large language models can easily parse and cite.

Jeremy Fields, vice president of corporate development at Newsmatics, said it is no longer only about being picked up by Google. “With AI-powered platforms like ChatGPT, Gemini, and Claude acting as gateways to information, the landscape of brand discovery, storytelling, and reputation is fundamentally changing,” Fields said.

Fields, a newly appointed member of the Forbes Communications Council, recently published his first article on the topic in Forbes. To aid reader understanding, the white paper defines key terms and offers tools to help companies use press releases to feed content into search engines and AI-generated responses.

Other highlights of the white paper include how press releases can earn backlinks, boost credibility and improve rankings, and why small and mid-sized businesses can benefit the most from this strategy. The toolkit also shows how this strategy can elevate SEO and AI reach at the same time, which is vital in today’s fast-paced information age where people are inquiring about brands through ChatGPT.

With tighter communications budgets, every message has to be impactful. EIN Presswire works with many small and mid-sized businesses to publish and distribute optimized press releases that can build brand visibility, improve search rankings and help content surface in AI platforms.

Click here to read the white paper. Looking for more? Check out an earlier white paper with additional tools for AI-driven communications.

