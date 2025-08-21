Anguilla Tourist Board Showcases Destination Excellence at Virtuoso Travel Week 2025

L-R: Mrs. Chantelle M. Richardson, Deputy Director of Tourism; Mr. Kohn Richardson, Coordinator of International Markets and Mrs. Merla Smith Halley, Board Director

Strengthening global travel advisor partnerships, while highlighting Anguilla’s authentic luxury and sustainable tourism experiences

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Anguilla Tourist Board (ATB) proudly participated in Virtuoso Travel Week 2025, held in Las Vegas from August 10–15, reinforcing the island’s position as a premier destination in the Caribbean. As the world’s leading luxury travel marketplace, Virtuoso Travel Week brings together top-tier destinations with the most influential travel professionals and industry partners worldwide.Representing the Anguilla Tourist Board (ATB) were Mrs. Merla Smith Halley, Board Director; Mrs. Chantelle M. Richardson, Deputy Director of Tourism; and Mr. Kohn Richardson, Coordinator of International Markets. The delegation focused on strengthening global partnerships, showcasing Anguilla’s exclusive offerings as a distinct brand of quiet luxury and authentic experiences, while promoting the island’s continued growth in the competitive high-value travel sector.Throughout the week, the team engaged in a full schedule of one-on-one meetings, networking sessions with leading travel advisors and industry partners, and key events such as the Travel + Leisure 2025 A-List celebration.Presentations highlighted Anguilla’s award-winning brand positioning, bespoke experiences, world-class accommodations, culinary excellence, and the warmth of the island’s hospitality.“We are honored to represent Anguilla at Virtuoso Travel Week, and to share the essence of what makes our island truly unique,” said Mrs. Chantelle M. Richardson, Deputy Director of Tourism. “Our goal is to strengthen Anguilla’s position as a premier destination by cultivating strategic partnerships and building on our existing relationships within the Virtuoso network. Through these efforts, we are not only expanding Anguilla’s presence in key source markets, but also driving sustainable economic benefits for our stakeholders.”Anguilla’s presence was further amplified by recent global accolades, including being named “Best Island in the Caribbean” by Travel + Leisure and recognized as one of Virtuoso’s Top 5 Destinations for Winter Travels, 2025, where Anguilla ranked third surpassing perennial winter favorites across Europe and the Americas. These honors reflect Anguilla’s enduring appeal to discerning travelers and highlights the importance of maintaining strategic partnerships with the Virtuoso advisor network, particularly to drive growth from the U.S. and emerging markets, such as Europe and Latin America.At the inaugural Caribbean Leadership CEO Roundtable Meeting, Mrs. Richardson delivered Anguilla’s destination update, highlighting recent developments such as:• Expanded airlift, including new routes via BermudAir from Baltimore, Boston and Newark• Anguilla’s tourism milestones of record-breaking arrivals, and global recognitions• Growth in niche segments such as sports tourism, wellness, culinary experiences, and destination weddings.“Virtuoso advisors play a pivotal role in shaping the decisions of the world’s most discerning travelers, and we are proud to know that Anguilla remains at the forefront of this influential market of leading travel professionals.” said Mrs. Merla Smith Halley, Board Director of the ATB. “Our engagement with this dominant network is essential to sustaining Anguilla’s visibility and growth within the global luxury travel sector, particularly among travelers seeking exclusive and meaningful experiences. By curating our offerings to an even higher caliber, we ensure that every journey to Anguilla reflects the unmatched standard of luxury and authenticity that defines our island.”The Anguilla Tourist Board anticipates measurable results from its participation in Virtuoso Travel Week, including increased arrivals, strengthened relationships with the global advisor community and new opportunities to extend Anguilla's outreach into additional markets.Link to access photos can be found here -Ends-For information on Anguilla, please visit the official website of the Anguilla Tourist Board: www.IvisitAnguilla.com ; follow us on Facebook: Facebook.com/AnguillaOfficial; Instagram: @Anguilla_Tourism; YouTube; Twitter: @Anguilla_Trsm, Hashtag: #MyAnguilla.####About AnguillaTucked away in the northern Caribbean, Anguilla is a shy beauty with a warm smile. A slender length of coral and limestone fringed with green, the island is ringed with 33 beaches, considered by savvy travelers and top travel magazines to be the most beautiful in the world. Anguilla lies just off the beaten path, so it has retained a charming character and appeal. Yet because it can be conveniently reached from three major gateways: Miami, FL (MIA), Puerto Rico (SJU), Antigua (ANU) and St. Maarten (SXM), and by private air, it’s a hop and a skip away. Romance? Barefoot elegance? Unfussy chic? And untrammeled bliss? Lose The Crowd, Find Yourself.

