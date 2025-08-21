This Week in Construction: Top Innovations & Industry Trends – August 21, 2025

Construction Links Network - Round Up News Magazine

Peer-to-peer digital content sharing for construction and building professionals

SUNDRE, ALBERTA, CANADA, August 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Since its establishment in 2003, Construction Links Network has emerged as a premier news and information hub in the construction sector. With a commitment to enhancing the digital presence and search engine visibility of its members, Construction Links Network has become an indispensable resource for a wide array of professionals. This includes construction managers, contractors, developers, building and property managers, architects, designers, engineers, and government officials.As a dynamic hub for digital content dissemination, Construction Links Network offers its members diverse engagement opportunities through news releases, company announcements, blogs, podcasts, webinars, case studies, whitepapers, and videos.Featured content published this week includes a range of topical subjects:• Atwill-Morin Scaffolding Appoints Director for Major Projects• Registration Open: Why Construction Leaders Can’t Miss CONEXPO-CON/AGG 2026• Cut Construction Costs with Cloud Management Software• [On-Demand Webinar] Complexity to Clarity: Overcoming Design and Coordination Challenges on Data Center Projects• Building a Power BI Dashboard for Construction: What to Track• CMRAO Releases New Practice Guide on Procurement and Contractor Oversight• Housing Starts in Canada Increase in July as Multi-Unit Construction Drives Growth• KEITH Sales Talks WALKING FLOOR Bins for Alternative Fuels• Submit Your Abstract for CxEnergy 2026: Leading Conference on Commissioning and Building Performance• Canadian Construction Association Releases Summer 2025 Economic Insights Report• Canadian Building Construction Investment Hits $22.7 Billion in June• Making Patient Safety a Priority: PCL’s Industry-Leading IPAC Practices• Call for Proposals: RAIC 2026 Conference on Architecture in Vancouver• ICBA Report Highlights B.C.’s Resource Potential and Housing Shortfalls• Why Legacy Systems Struggle to Integrate with Snowflake (& How to Fix It Fast)Stay informed by subscribing to the Round Up News Magazine, a weekly digest reaching over 7,000 industry professionals. Connect with Construction Links Network to thrive in the ever-evolving construction, building, and design sectors.

