Raleigh Tennis Court Builder North State Resurfacing Celebrates 35 Years in Business

ZEBULON, NC, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- North State Resurfacing, a trusted leader in tennis court, pickleball court and other athletic court construction and resurfacing, is proud to celebrate its 35th year of service. Since opening its doors in 1990, the Raleigh-based company has become a go-to name for quality court surfacing across the Southeast.Now in its 35th year, North State Resurfacing continues to break new ground in every way. The company hit a major milestone in 2024, achieving its highest sales figures to date. With a strong start to 2025, it is already on pace to set a new record by year’s end.Among the company's recent highlights is the official launch of its new subsidiary, Polypave Court Shield, which will bring a patented crack prevention system for asphalt athletic courts to a broader market. This cutting-edge product reflects North State Resurfacing’s ongoing investment in advanced technologies and long-lasting solutions for its clients.Operational capacity has also grown to meet rising demand. The company now runs five full-time crews, allowing for greater scheduling flexibility and faster project turnaround, along with reduced wait times and better customer service year round.To further enhance that customer service, North State Resurfacing recently welcomed two full-time estimators to its staff. This has significantly improved response times to client inquiriesand enabled quicker, more accurate project assessments.The company's reputation for excellence continues to attract clients across state lines. While North State Resurfacing has always served North Carolina and neighboring states, its service area has recently expanded, with completed projects now reaching as far as Tennessee and Florida.With 35 years of experience, record-breaking growth, and a continued focus on innovation, North State Resurfacing is well-positioned for the future. Whether building, resurfacing, or restoring tennis courts and other athletic surfaces, the company remains committed to quality, integrity, and long-term customer satisfaction.About North State Resurfacing:Founded in 1990, North State Resurfacing specializes in the construction and resurfacing of tennis courts , pickleball courts, basketball courts, and other athletic surfaces. Based in Zebulon, NC, the company serves clients across the Southeast and is known for its expert craftsmanship, innovative solutions, and responsive service.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.