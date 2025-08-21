14 Attorneys from The Wagner Law Group to be Recognized in 2026 Edition of The Best Lawyers in America©

14 Attorneys from The Wagner Law Group to be Recognized in the 2026 Edition of The Best Lawyers in America©

It is an honor and privilege to be in the company of so many of my distinguished colleagues also recognized by The Best Lawyers in America©” — Marcia S. Wagner, Founder and Managing Director

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Wagner Law Group , widely recognized as the country’s top ERISA and employee benefits law firm, has announced that 14 of its attorneys, nearly one-third of the firm, will be recognized as Best Lawyers® in the 2026 edition of The Best Lawyers in America©, in practice areas that include Employee Benefits (ERISA) Law, Litigation - Labor and Employment, and Labor Law – Management. These exceptional attorneys are Marcia Wagner, the firm’s founder and Managing Director, Thomas E. Clark Jr., Partner and the firm’s Chief Operating Officer, Andrew Oringer, Partner and the firm’s General Counsel, and Partners Harold Ashner, David Gabor, Russell Gaudreau, Jr., Israel Goldowitz, Evelyn A. Haralampu, Eric R. Keller, Johanna L. Matloff, Mark Poerio, Lee Polk, Linda Rosenzweig and Roberta Casper Watson (also recognized as ERISA “Lawyer of the Year” in Tampa, FL). “It is an honor and privilege to be in the company of so many of my distinguished colleagues also recognized by The Best Lawyers in America©,” says Ms. Wagner.The Best Lawyers in America© is widely regarded as a respected reference guide to legal excellence. Recognition by Best Lawyersis based solely on confidential peer review. The rigorous methodology utilized for recognition is designed to capture the consensus of leading lawyers about the professional abilities of colleagues within the same country and legal practice area. Best Lawyersemploys a sophisticated and transparent survey process that is tailored to elicit meaningful and substantive evaluations of the quality of legal services provided by attorneys. The Best Lawyers in America© recognizes the top 5% of private practicing lawyers in the United States and is commonly used by consumers in need of legal services to identify the most qualified attorneys based on legal expertise, ethical standards, and professionalism. The 2026 edition of The Best Lawyers in America© will be distributed in more than 30 leading publications around the country, including The New York Times, The Washington Post and The Wall Street Journal.The Wagner Law Group has also been nationally ranked, as well as locally ranked in Boston and Washington, D.C., as a Tier 1 Best Law Firm in the area of Employee Benefits (ERISA) Law in Best Lawyers’most recently published " Best Law Firms® " list. Firms that receive this ranking are recognized for professional excellence with consistently high ratings from clients and peers. Achieving a tiered ranking signifies a unique combination of quality law practice and breadth of legal expertise.The Wagner Law Group:The Wagner Law Group has been dedicated to the highest standards of integrity, excellence and thought leadership for nearly three decades and is considered to be the nation’s premier ERISA and employee benefits law firm. With 48 attorneys in nine offices, it provides unparalleled legal advice to its clients, including large, small and nonprofit corporations as well as individuals and government entities nationwide and in several foreign countries. The firm’s attorneys combine many years of experience in their fields of practice and include those who are AV-rated by Martindale-Hubbell and have been named to the prestigious Super Lawyers lists and the most recent edition of Chambers USA. The Wagner Law Group is certified as a woman-owned and operated business by the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council.

