Roberta Casper Watson Designated 'Lawyer of the Year' in 2026 Edition of The Best Lawyers in America©

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Wagner Law Group , widely recognized as the country’s top ERISA and employee benefits law firm, has announced that Partner Roberta Casper Watson has been designated as ERISA “Lawyer of the Year” in Tampa, FL, in the 2026 edition of The Best Lawyers in America©. “Roberta is truly one of the country’s top ERISA and employee benefits lawyers. I am honored to call her a friend and colleague and wish her congratulations on this extremely well-deserved distinction,” says Ms. Wagner.The “Lawyer of the Year” designation, presented by The Best Lawyers in America©, is awarded to individual lawyers with the highest overall peer feedback for a specific practice area and geographic region. The selection process is based on a comprehensive peer-review survey in which leading lawyers confidentially assess the professional abilities of their peers. It is a highly selective award, for which only one lawyer is recognized for each specific specialty and location. The “Lawyer of the Year” designation reflects the high level of respect the designated lawyer has earned among other leading lawyers in the same communities and practice areas for their abilities, professionalism, and integrity.Roberta Casper Watson is the leader of the firm's health and welfare practice group. She practices in the areas of ERISA and employee benefits, with a focus on pension and profit-sharing plans and employee stock ownership plans, as well as health and welfare benefits, including COBRA, HIPAA, and the Affordable Care Act. Ms. Watson also concentrates on matters involving ERISA fiduciary decision making.Within the employee benefits field, Ms. Watson's extensive experience goes beyond ERISA and impacts other areas of law. She is skilled in determining how employee benefits affect family law and labor law, including the American Disabilities Act, the Age Discrimination in Employment Act, and the Family and Medical Leave Act. As a result, she advises on related legal provisions that must be integrated into benefit plans, as well as other steps needed to comply with these rules and to satisfy government reporting and participant disclosure requirements. Additionally, Ms. Watson spearheads litigation when fiduciary breaches occur in employee benefit plans.Ms. Watson is an active member and a past chair of the American Bar Association Tax Section's Employee Benefits Committee, the ABA's Joint Committee on Employee Benefits (JCEB), the ABA Health Law Section's Employee Benefits Interest Group, the Harvard Club, and the Florida West Coast Employee Benefits Council. She is a member of the Tampa Bay Pension Council and a charter member of the American College of Employee Benefits Counsel.The Wagner Law Group:The Wagner Law Group has been dedicated to the highest standards of integrity, excellence and thought leadership for nearly three decades and is considered to be the nation’s premier ERISA and employee benefits law firm. With 47 attorneys in nine offices, it provides unparalleled legal advice to its clients, including large, small and nonprofit corporations as well as individuals and government entities nationwide and in several foreign countries. The firm’s attorneys combine many years of experience in their fields of practice and include those who are AV-rated by Martindale-Hubbell and have been named to the prestigious Super Lawyers lists and the most recent edition of Chambers USA. The Wagner Law Group is nationally ranked, as well as locally ranked in Boston and Washington, D.C., as a Tier 1 Best Law Firm in the area of Employee Benefits (ERISA) Law in Best Lawyers’most recently published "Best Law Firms" list, and is certified as a woman-owned and operated business by the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council.

