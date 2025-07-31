Marcia S. Wagner

Marcia Wagner Named to the Massachusetts Lawyers Weekly Hall of Fame

I was raised in Massachusetts, raised my family, developed my career and launched my firm here. So, it is quite an honor for me to be recognized by this amazing publication in the place I call home” — Marcia S. Wagner, Founder and Managing Partner

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Wagner Law Group has announced that Marcia S. Wagner , the firm’s founder and Managing Partner, has been named to the Massachusetts Lawyers Weekly 2025 Hall of Fame , an honor the publication bestows upon “icons of the local legal community.” The publication will also feature The Wagner Law Group in its 2025 Empowering Women edition - designed to recognize law firms that have shown a strong commitment to supporting and elevating women attorneys. “I was born and raised in Massachusetts, raised my family here, began and developed my career as an attorney here, and launched my law firm here. So, this is quite an honor for me, and I am truly grateful to be recognized by this amazing publication in the place I call home,” says Ms. Wagner.For more than 50 years, Massachusetts Lawyers Weekly has provided in-depth coverage and analysis of state and federal appellate cases, trial court decisions, court rules, trends in the profession, and verdicts and settlements to members of the local legal community. It is the only statewide legal publication in Massachusetts, and it holds annual events honoring excellence in the legal profession and the community. The publication’s Hall of Fame recognizes attorneys with distinguished career accomplishments who have made contributions to the development of the law in Massachusetts, contributions to the bar, and who have engaged in efforts to improve the quality of justice in Massachusetts.The Massachusetts Lawyers Weekly Empowering Women edition highlights firms that have demonstrated a commitment to hiring and promoting women, to providing mentoring and opportunities for professional advancement to women attorneys, and to establishing programs and policies to help women attorneys thrive professionally.Marcia S. Wagner is the founder of The Wagner Law Group, a certified woman-owned and operated business and one of the nation’s largest and most highly regarded boutique law firms, specializing in ERISA, employee benefits, executive compensation, employment, labor, human resources, personal law (estate planning and family) and investment management law. Ms. Wagner has been practicing employee benefits law for approximately 40 years. She founded The Wagner Law Group nearly 30 years ago and is the Firm’s Managing Partner. She graduated summa cum laude and Phi Beta Kappa from Cornell University and is a graduate of Harvard Law School.Ms. Wagner is an authority on employee benefits matters, including qualified and non-qualified plans, fiduciary issues, deferred compensation, and welfare benefit arrangements. Her experience in employee benefits includes plan design, drafting and preparation, compliance, tax planning and consultation on all aspects of ERISA and the Internal Revenue Code. She consults with law firms, employee benefits organizations, and corporate and public plan sponsors, and serves as an expert witness in ERISA litigation (a recent Court decision cites Marcia’s expert testimony as having been pivotal to the outcome, finding her “experience with 403(b) plans impressive and her testimony consistent, reasonable, logical and ultimately, highly credible.”).She counsels plan sponsors on qualified plans, 403(b) and 457 plans, multiple employer plans (MEPs), IRAs, employee stock ownership plans (ESOPs), executive compensation arrangements and retiree medical benefits in matters involving plan operation and maintenance, plan terminations, mergers and acquisitions, tax treatment of plan participants, use of life insurance and annuities, and derisking of pension liabilities.Ms. Wagner also specializes in Title I of ERISA, and has obtained advisory opinions, information letters and prohibited transaction exemptions from the U.S. Department of Labor. She handles fiduciary matters impacting plan sponsors, investment and other fiduciary committees, investment managers and advisors, recordkeepers, broker-dealers, banks, and other financial services firms. Ms. Wagner advises clients on the avoidance and rectification of prohibited transactions, the development of compliance programs, and investment policies. She is a renowned expert in issues concerning pension plan investments and fiduciary issues, and her opinion is sought regularly by noted authorities in the employee benefits area, including governmental agencies.Ms. Wagner works on Department of Labor, IRS and PBGC audits of plans as well as of financial institutions that service plans, and has negotiated numerous favorable closing agreements.She was appointed Chair of the Employee Plans subcommittee of the IRS Tax Exempt & Government Entities Advisory Committee and received that agency’s highest honor. She is a Fellow of the American College of Employee Benefits Counsel and is the recipient of more than 50 professional honors.Finally, Ms. Wagner has written hundreds of articles and 24 books. She is a highly sought after lecturer, and is widely quoted in The Wall Street Journal, Financial Times, and Pension & Investments. She has been a guest on Fox, CNN, Bloomberg, and NBC. Ms. Wagner also currently serves on the Board of Directors of the American Benefits Council as well as on the Board of Governors of the American College of Employee Benefits Counsel.The Wagner Law Group:Established in 1996, The Wagner Law Group continues to be dedicated to the highest standards of integrity, excellence and thought leadership, and is considered to be one of the nation’s preeminent ERISA and employee benefits law firms. With 48 attorneys in nine offices, it provides unparalleled legal advice to its clients, including large, small and nonprofit corporations, as well as individuals and government entities nationwide and in several foreign countries. The firm’s attorneys combine many years of experience in their fields of practice and include those who are AV-rated by Martindale-Hubbell and have been annually named to prestigious Super Lawyers and Best Lawyerslists. The Wagner Law Group is recognized by Best Lawyersas a Tier 1 Best Law Firm in the areas of ERISA and employee benefits, is certified as a woman-owned and operated business by the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council, is listed among the largest woman-owned businesses in Massachusetts by the Boston Business Journal, and is listed by the Boston Globe among the top 100 women-led businesses in Massachusetts.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.