Global One Media Welcomes Consulting Geologist Jon Franklin as New Host on Stocks to Watch

Global One Media welcomes geologist Jon Franklin as a new Stocks to Watch host, adding technical expertise and fresh insight for investors.

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, August 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Global One Media , the digital marketing company behind the Stocks to Watch channel, is pleased to announce the addition of Jon Franklin, an accomplished consulting geologist with extensive exploration experience across Australia, Sweden, and Finland, as one of its new media hosts.With a career spanning more than half a decade in mineral exploration, Jon has worked with commodities including copper, rare earths, lithium, and uranium. His work ranges from early-stage target generation to drill core logging and report generation for multiple exploration companies operating throughout the Nordic region.Jon has held key geological roles at Nordic Mineral Exploration AB, Gold Fields Australia, Silver Lake Resources, and Northern Star Resources, contributing to both greenfields and near-mine exploration, as well as production geology. He is also the co-founder of Euro Mining News, a podcast that highlights mineral exploration stories across Europe.In his new role with Stocks to Watch, Jon will bring his technical expertise and industry insight to interviews and commentary with industry leaders and executives from publicly listed companies worldwide. His perspective on the mining and exploration sectors will add depth to the platform’s resource-focused coverage, particularly for investors interested in early-stage projects and emerging opportunities.Bastien Boulay, Co-Founder & CEO of Global One Media, said the company is delighted to welcome Jon on board. “With so many mining and exploration companies featured on the show, his background as an experienced geologist adds a valuable layer of technical depth that will make our conversations even more engaging and insightful for investors.”“Having the right rocks in the right place with the right people is important, but if you can't articulate your story to investors, you're just sitting on a gold mine no one knows exists,” says Jon.This collaboration reinforces Global One Media’s commitment to producing credible, high-quality content that empowers retail investors with insights from industry professionals. Bringing Jon Franklin on board strengthens the platform’s ability to provide credible, informed discussions for its growing global audience of retail investors.About Global One MediaGlobal One Media is an investor-focused digital marketing group committed to driving action through effective storytelling, high-quality content creation, and strategic distribution. By leveraging our global network and community-driven channels, we help public companies dominate their sectors in the digital and social media landscape, tell their story in an engaging manner, and reach millions of investors around the world.About Stocks to WatchPowered by Global One Media, 'Stocks to Watch' serves as a valuable forum for investors where industry leaders and company executives from a diverse range of small, mid, and large-cap listed companies worldwide are invited for exclusive interviews and in-depth discussions with internationally renowned financial journalists and award-winning hosts.Follow Stocks to Watch:YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@GlobalOneMedia Tiktok: https://www.tiktok.com/@globalonemedia Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/6VzOJFG6lv85shwRyVEhf7?si=0a3313957c5b455a&nd=1 X: https://x.com/stocks2watch_ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/GlobalOneMediaGroup LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/global-one-media-group/

