Mayor Michelle Wu Declares August 25 - 31, 2025 as "For The Culture Week"

Mayor Michelle Wu today announced that the City of Boston will be hosting “For The Culture Week,” from August 25 to August 31. For The Culture Week is a multi-day experience that will bring Boston residents and families together for a series of events to honor the legacy and excellence of Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) and celebrate R&B legends, and Roxbury natives, New Edition.

“For The Culture Week underscores Boston’s continued commitment to uplifting the diverse voices, traditions, and institutions that make our city a home for everyone” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “The City is proud to celebrate the historic impact of New Edition while bringing the spirit of HBCUs to the region. We look forward to welcoming residents, families and visitors from across the country for a week of celebration, pride, and community.

As part of For The Culture Week, Boston will welcome The Essence HBCU Classic–sponsored by Cash App, VISA, and Meet Boston–with Morehouse College and Johnson C. Smith University facing off at Harvard Stadium on August 30. The football game, and all of the week’s events, is an opportunity for residents, families and visitors to celebrate the rich cultural influence of Boston’s Black communities and honor HBCU tradition. Earlier in the day, the City of Boston will recognize R&B group New Edition with a street naming ceremony and a community block party. Founded in Roxbury in 1978, New Edition has had a profound impact on both Boston and the music industry, paving the way for pop and R&B stars worldwide. The week will end with the 25th anniversary of Gospel Fest, the largest annual Gospel music event in New England, with a headline performance by renowned artist John P. Kee.

"This is about joy,” said Boston City Council President Ruthzee Louijeune. “It's the joy in honoring the legacy and future of Boston's Black communities, through music, sports, food, and fellowship. From the Roxbury streets to the Harvard Stadium stands, we are showing the world what it looks like when a city comes together for culture and for one another.”

"From the American Revolution to the civil rights era to today’s thriving Black arts and business community, Black culture has shaped Boston’s identity and progress for centuries,” said City Councilor Brian Worrell (District 4). “Our city’s rich history is inseparable from the contributions of Black leaders, thinkers, and entrepreneurs and it is essential that we invest in the next generation to carry that legacy forward. The HBCU Kickoff Classic is an ideal platform to celebrate the power, pride, and impact these institutions have on our culture and our communities."

For The Culture Week events include the following. Additional events hosted by local Black restaurateurs and organizers will be added to the For The Culture Week webpage as they are confirmed.

Friday, August 29, 2025

WorthWealthCon

Friday, August 29, 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

A series of panel and fireside chat discussions focused on wealth-building with a focus on providing strategies for young people and families to build a better future.

Location: Reggie Lewis Track and Athletic Center, 1350 Tremont St, Roxbury

City Hall Pep Rally

Friday, August 29, 4:00 p.m.

Mayor Michelle Wu, representatives from Johnson C. Smith University, Morehouse College, and the City of Boston Marching Band will come together to spark city and school pride ahead of the HBCU Classic at Harvard Stadium.

Location: Boston City Hall Plaza,1 City Hall Square, Downtown

Harvard Black Graduate Alliance X HBCU Classic Social

Friday, August 29, 5:00 p.m.

Join Harvard’s Black Graduate Alliance and local professionals for an evening of food, music, games, and networking.

Location: The Mix, 555 Talbot Avenue, Dorchester

Old Skool Party

Friday, August 29, 9:00 p.m.

Join a New Edition-themed celebration to honor the groups’s legacy and impact in Boston.

Location: Savvor, 180 Lincoln St, Downtown

Southern Comfort

Friday, August 29, 10:00 p.m.

LiteWork Events, with the Greater Boston Morehouse College Alumni Association, hosts the 8th #SoCoBoston.

Location: Big Night Live, 110 Causeway St, West End

Saturday, August 30, 2025

New Edition Street Naming Ceremony

Saturday, August 30, 10:00 a.m.

The City will host a street naming ceremony honoring the members of New Edition. Mayor Wu will designate Dearborn Street as New Edition Way and declare August 30 as “New Edition Day” in the City of Boston. The street naming ceremony will take place at the corner of Ambrose Street and Albany Street in Roxbury, honoring the group at Orchard Gardens, formerly known as Orchard Park, where the founding members of New Edition grew up.

Location: Corner of Ambrose & Albany Streets, Roxbury

New Edition Day: Community Block Party

Saturday, August 30, 11:00 a.m.

The City will host a community block party in front of the Orchard Gardens Boys & Girls Club, featuring music, a backpack giveaway for youth, free food, fun activities and a special appearance by New Edition.

Location: Orchard Gardens Boys & Girls Club, 2 Dearborn St, Roxbury

HBCU Classic Watch Party

Saturday, August 30, 12:00 p.m.

Join a game day watch party and community celebration

Location: The Mix, 555 Talbot Ave, Dorchester

Fan Fest & the Greater Boston National Pan-Hellenic Council Stroll Off

Saturday, August 30, 1:00 p.m.

Join a community celebration at Harvard Stadium and explore food trucks serving up local favorites, shop from Black-owned businesses, and enjoy activities for all ages, featuring a Stroll Off, organized by the Greater Boston National Pan-Hellenic Council.

Location: Harvard Stadium, 79 N Harvard St, Allston

Black Outside Block Party

Saturday, August 30, 2:00 p.m.

Celebrate the culture with good music and food in an outdoor setting.

Location: 10 Summer Street, Downtown

The Essence HBCU Classic

Saturday, August 30, 4:00 p.m.

Johnson C. Smith University and Morehouse College go head-to-head for the first game to take place in Boston in more than 50 years. The game is sponsored by Cash App, VISA, and Meet Boston.

Location: Harvard Stadium, 79 N Harvard St, Allston

The Yard at Savvor

Saturday, August 30, 9:00 p.m.

Join an HBCU-themed party to celebrate culture, style and the vibrancy of Boston’s Black communities.

Location: Savvor, 180 Lincoln St, Downtown

Sunday, August 31, 2025

Sunday Brunch: “Homecoming” Edition

Sunday, August 31, 12:00 p.m.

There will be a “Homecoming” themed event where residents are encouraged to wear college or university gear.

Location: The Mix, 555 Talbot Ave, Dorchester

HBCU Day at Fenway Park

Sunday, August 31, 1:35 p.m.

At the Boston Red Sox vs. Pittsburgh Pirates game, there will be a special recognition of HBCU alumni.

Location: Fenway Park, 4 Jersey St, Fenway

25th Annual Gospel Fest

Sunday, August 31, 5:00 p.m.

A free, soul-stirring evening of music and inspiration at Leader Bank Pavilion featuring local artists and headline performer John P. Kee, "The Prince of Gospel Music.”

Location: Leader Bank Pavillion, 290 Northern Avenue,

“As a Black man who grew up in Boston, I am proud to be part of this new era in our history where we have so many more opportunities to highlight the rich culture that makes our neighborhoods and our city so vibrant,” said Segun Idowu, Chief of Economic Opportunity and Inclusion. “For The Culture Week is yet another chance to showcase the progress we have made as a city, and will allow us to increase the economic impact of the events on our communities as we grow these events every year.”

“For The Culture Week is more than a series of events — it’s a living tribute to the history, creativity, and resilience that define Boston’s Black community,” said John Borders IV, Director of Tourism, Sports, and Entertainment for the City of Boston. “From honoring our hometown heroes to welcoming the energy of HBCU traditions, this week is an invitation for residents and visitors alike to experience the pride, joy, and unity that make Boston unlike any other city.”

“As someone who has spent over a decade creating spaces for Black professionals to connect and thrive in Boston, this week is an important reminder that Boston’s diverse culture is not only to be celebrated, but also invested in,” said Farrah Belizaire, Founder of LiteWork Events. “It’s a chance to highlight the power of community, creativity, and collaboration—and we’re looking forward to the impact this week will have on the community.”

“I have been fortunate to be able to witness the progression of activations put on in the city of Boston specifically when it comes to Black Boston. There is so much to Black Boston that is nationally overlooked but we are here and we’ve been here and it’s time to show out and amplify our black experience., said Fena Fenelon, CEO of The Sofenomenal Agency Group and Co-Producer of Black Outside Block Party. “We are writing our narratives and curating experiences that cater to US, for US and by US. We set the tone and we ARE the culture.”

The events taking place during For The Culture Week are a collaboration between the Office of Black Male Advancement, Economic Opportunity and Inclusion, Operations, and Tourism, Sports, and Entertainment.

To learn more about the For The Culture Week programming, please visit boston.gov/for-the-culture.