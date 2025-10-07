Scam Alert: Imposters Posing as Health Benefits and Insurance (HBI)
We've received reports of scammers posing as Health Benefits and Insurance staff to steal personal information. Read on to learn more.
The City is aware of fraudulent phone calls targeting employees from scammers pretending to be Health Benefits and Insurance (HBI) staff. These callers try to collect sensitive information such as Social Security and Medicare numbers. They often use caller ID spoofing to make it look like the call is coming from HBI or a City of Boston number and may pressure you to respond right away. These calls are not legitimate.
HBI will never ask for this over the phone:
- Full Social Security Number (SSN)
- Bank account or credit card details
- Passwords or login credentials
We will never call you unexpectedly to request personal information, nor threaten your benefits if you don’t respond.
HOW HBI MAY LEGITIMATELY CONTACT YOU:
|METHOD
|PURPOSE
|WHAT YOU CAN EXPECT
|WHAT HBI WILL NEVER DO
|Enrollment notices, plan changes, official documentation
|Letters on official City of Boston Health Benefits Office letterhead with clear instructions
|Ask you to call a random number or provide full SSN, banking information, passwords or login information, over the phone
|Automated messages from email addresses using @boston.gov (e.g., Open Enrollment, plan updates)
|General benefit announcements, Information about annual enrollment periods, links to official City portals
|Ask you to reply with personal info or send attachments requesting data
|HBI@boston.gov Inbox
|Used only to respond to messages you send to us
|Replies will be tied to your original inquiry
|We do not initiate outreach from this inbox
|Phone Calls
|Only in response to an inquiry you initiated. Or, to follow up on an inquiry that you’re aware of
|Staff may verify limited info (e.g., name, Employee ID, last 4 digits of SSN.) We only ask for a full social security number as an absolute last resort
|We do not make unsolicited calls asking for personal identifiers
|In-Person
|At City Hall or scheduled sessions
|Meetings will be held inside the Health Benefits and Insurance Office or at an on-site location such as City Hall
|We do not request sensitive info over the phone prior to visit
How to protect Yourself:
- Don’t rely on caller ID — scammers can “spoof” legitimate City numbers.
- Never give personal information unless you initiate contact.
- Hang up and call HBI directly at 617-635-4570.
- Forward suspicious emails or calls to HBI@boston.gov.
- Report scams to the FCC at fcc.gov/complaints.
WHAT TO DO IF YOU SHARED YOUR INFO:
Your privacy is our priority. When in doubt — pause, verify, and report.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.