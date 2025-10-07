Scam Alert: Imposters Posing as Health Benefits and Insurance (HBI)

Mail Enrollment notices, plan changes, official documentation Letters on official City of Boston Health Benefits Office letterhead with clear instructions Ask you to call a random number or provide full SSN, banking information, passwords or login information, over the phone

Email Automated messages from email addresses using @boston.gov (e.g., Open Enrollment, plan updates) General benefit announcements, Information about annual enrollment periods, links to official City portals Ask you to reply with personal info or send attachments requesting data

HBI@boston.gov Inbox Used only to respond to messages you send to us Replies will be tied to your original inquiry We do not initiate outreach from this inbox

Phone Calls Only in response to an inquiry you initiated. Or, to follow up on an inquiry that you’re aware of Staff may verify limited info (e.g., name, Employee ID, last 4 digits of SSN.) We only ask for a full social security number as an absolute last resort We do not make unsolicited calls asking for personal identifiers