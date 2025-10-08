Federal Paper Checks have ended, Here's what you need to Know

On September 30, 2025, the U.S. Treasury discontinued federally issued paper checks and is moving to digital payments. Federal benefit recipients who still get paper checks WILL NOT be automatically switched to a debit card or direct deposit. To help residents make the switch, we’ve created a quick how-to guide to help residents make the transition. Take action today to make the change!

Do you or does someone you know still receive paper checks?

Individuals must enroll in direct deposit or sign up for a Direct Express Card® to receive their federal benefits electronically (this includes social security, tax refunds, disability benefits, and all federally paid checks). This change does not impact paper checks at the state or municipal level. Direct Express Card is a prepaid debit card sponsored by the U.S. Treasury.

What are my options?

Direct Deposit - To sign up for direct deposit using your existing bank account (checking or savings), visit Go Direct at godirect.gov/gpw/ sponsored by the U.S. Treasury.

Do you need a bank account? - If you need a bank account and would like help or instructions to open an account, contact bankonboston@boston.gov .

Direct Express Card - To sign up for the Direct Express Card, visit Go Direct at godirect.gov/gpw/ sponsored by the U.S. Treasury, OR call the U.S. Treasury Electronic Payment Solution Center at 1-800-967-6857 or 1-877-874-6347 .

Call the Social Security Administration at 1-800-772-1213 or contact the federal agency that provides your benefits directly.

What do I need to make the switch?

Direct Deposit to Your Bank Account Direct Express Debit Card Social Security Number Social Security Number Information from your most recent federal benefit check or claim number. Information from your most recent federal benefit check or claim number. Your bank or credit union’s routing transit number* Date of Birth Your account number (this can be checking or savings)

*Routing number and account number are usually found at the bottom of a check. If you do not have a physical check available, your bank can provide that information.

How do I request a waiver?

To request a waiver, you must contact the U.S. Treasury or the agency that issues your benefits. Exceptions are rare, but if you can explain one of the following reasons, you may be considered for an exemption to this new policy.

An exception may be granted if:

You are unable to manage an account at a financial institution or a Direct Express card account due to a mental impairment .

You are unable to manage an account at a financial institution or a Direct Express card because you live in a remote geographic location lacking the infrastructure to support electronic financial transactions.

You were born on or before May 1, 1921.

​​​Please note: Exceptions are rare and may not be granted. If you are applying for a waiver, consider enrolling in an electronic payment method, like a Direct Express® Card, as a backup to avoid payment disruptions while your request is being reviewed.

Important Resources

U.S. Treasury Electronic Payment Solution Waiver Line: Call 1-855-290-1545 to request a waiver application.

Social Security Administration (SSA): Call 1-800-967-5042 for assistance with filing a waiver with the Treasury.

Online Waiver Form (GoDirect.gov): To apply for a waiver to continue receiving paper checks, you must complete and submit FS Form 1201W (exceptions are rare).

Mail: Return the completed form to (*address on form as of September 2025): U.S. Treasury Electronic Payment Solution Center, U.S. Department of the Treasury, P.O. Box 650527 Dallas, TX 75265-0527

Beware of government impersonation scams!

Before responding to a request that is emailed, texted, or received by phone, verify it by contacting the agency using a website or phone number that you trust. If you’re unsure, ask a trusted source, like your bank, a friend, or a family member, for help.

For further information and FAQs, visit the U.S. Treasury website (godirect.gov).