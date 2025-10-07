Broadcast Notice for Mayor’s Office of Housing Meeting on September 24, 2025

We have information on a technical issue related to the livestream of the Public Facilities Commission Mayor’s Office of Housing meeting on September 24, 2025.

It was brought to our attention that a portion of the Mayor’s Office of Housing (MOH) Public Facilities Commission (PFC) meeting, held on September 24, 2025, was not broadcast live due to an unexpected technical interruption.

The meeting convened at 10:35 a.m. (See recorded meeting, at 5:52). A brief recess was conducted between 10:45 a.m. and 10:50 a.m (See recorded meeting, at 15:53 - 15:58) with the unexpected technical interruption occurring between 10:50 a.m. and 10:51 a.m. (See recorded meeting, at 15:58-15:59), with the meeting adjourning at 10:51 a.m.

Please note that per the meeting notice, there was one remaining vote on the agenda, which was not heard/presented and was tabled for a future meeting (Vote 4: Conveyance to Norfolk Mildred LLC for vacant land located at 30, 32, 34, 36 Mildred Avenue, Mattapan). We apologize for any inconvenience due to the technical difficulty and welcome all interested individuals to please take notice of all future PFC meeting agenda notices.

You can watch a recording of this meeting on YouTube at the following link:

Mayor's Office of Housing Video (September 24, 2025)