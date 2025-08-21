【Tourism + events】 The 33rd Macao International Fireworks Display Contest will grandly commence on 6 September

MACAU, August 21 - Organized by Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO), the 33rd Macao International Fireworks Display Contest (“the Contest”) will be held from 6 September to 6 October. Fireworks companies from 10 countries around the world will present spectacular displays, showcasing Macao’s appeal as a destination for “tourism + events”. The event enriches nocturnal activities of the “City of Events,” and in tandem with the “Fireworks Carnival” and online game, to boost public participation, attract the influx of visitors and invigorate the local economy.

The six integrated resort enterprises are partner entities for the 33rd Macao International Fireworks Display Contest. The organizer MGTO held a press conference today (21 August) to introduce highlights of the Contest and its outreach activities. A traditional blessing ceremony was also held on the same day.

Director of MGTO, Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes stated that, this year, all ten participating fireworks companies have extensive experience in competitions and performances, having won awards in various international fireworks contests, and will present ten dazzling and high-level displays. The Contest will showcase Macao’s charm as a destination for “tourism + events”, enrich nocturnal activities and stimulate the local economy. The event period covers both National Day and the Mid-Autumn Festival, adding a festive atmosphere to the holidays.

Ten fireworks companies from home and abroad compete

Highlighting Macao’s advantage as an international platform

The 33rd Contest will dazzle the night sky above the sea from across Macau Tower at 9 p.m. and 9:40 p.m. on 6, 13 and 20 September, 1 and 6 October. According to the competition schedule, the fireworks companies from Australia, South Africa, Korea, Austria, the Philippines, Japan, China, Portugal, the United Kingdom and Brazil will present spectacular displays, each spanning about 18 minutes. This year marks the first participation by a Brazilian fireworks company, while companies from Korea, Japan, Portugal, and the United Kingdom will be making their debut in Macao. The remaining five companies have previously competed in Macao, highlighting the city’s strength as a platform for international exchange.

Fireworks dazzle for dual celebrations

On 1 October, fireworks displays will be presented by fireworks companies from China and Portugal, adding a festive atmosphere to the National Day evening. On 6 October, the night of the Mid-Autumn Festival, after the last two fireworks performances, a prize-giving ceremony will reveal the winners of the year.

Selected photo spots to enjoy fireworks from multiple angles

For spectators’ enjoyment from different angles, six great vantage points are recommended this year as follows: from Kun Iam Ecumenical Centre to Leisure Area of Kun Iam Statue Waterfront on Avenida Dr. Sun Yat-Sen, the waterfront at Macao Science Center, Avenida de Sagres (next to Mandarin Oriental, Macau), Anim’Arte NAM VAN, Caminho Marginal do Lago (next to YOHO Treasure Island Resorts World Hotel) and Avenida do Oceano in Taipa. The fireworks displays will be live broadcast on TDM Ou Mun TV Channel and TDM Entertainment TV Channel, while synchronized music will stream from TDM - Radio Macao's Chinese Channel (FM100.7) at 9 p.m. and 9:40 p.m. every fireworks evening.

“Fireworks Carnival” presents culinary delights and entertainment

MGTO and the General Union of Neighborhood Associations of Macau will hold the popular “Fireworks Carnival” next to the waterfront of Macao Science Center from 5:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. on each fireworks evening. The Carnival will be a fascinating blend of culinary delights, performances and games, adding vibrant vibes to the five fireworks nights.

Outreach activities introduce AI elements for the first time

To boost the public’s engagement with the Fireworks Contest, the Photo Contest and Student Drawing Contest will offer an opportunity for photography enthusiasts and students to bring fireworks to life in wonderful artworks.

In addition, MGTO will organize the AI Generative Art Contest for the first time, enabling AI creation enthusiasts to use AI generation tools to depict the beauty of fireworks, promoting the development of technological art in Macao and promoting cross-sector integration of “tourism + technology”.

The three contests are coordinated respectively by the Photographic Society of Macao, the Macau Artist Society and the Association of Advertising Agents of Macao. For more information and download of the application forms, please visit the Fireworks Contest’s website: https://fireworks.macaotourism.gov.mo, or the Photographic Society of Macao’s website: www.psm.org (for Photo Contest), the Macau Artist Society’s website: http://masmacau.com (for Student Drawing Contest), and the Association of Advertising Agents of Macao’s website: http://www.aaam.org.mo (for AI Generative Art Contest).

Chance to win one roundtrip air ticket through interactive game

An online interactive game is launched for the Contest this year. Visitors and residents can access MGTO’s WeChat mini-program interactive zone by clicking on online promotional messages or scanning QR codes located in the fireworks viewing area. Participants can share fireworks photos and videos, or complete tasks to collect fireworks cards, for a chance to win exciting prizes, including one roundtrip air ticket between Macao and the Chinese mainland.

Traffic measures and typhoon contingency plan

During the fireworks shows, temporary traffic measures will be imposed for the metered parking and motorbike parking spaces at Rua da Torre de Macao, Sai Van Lake Square, Rua do Lago Sai Van, the Avenida Panorâmica do Lago Sai Van, Rua do Dr. Lourenço Pereira Marques, Avenida do Oceano da Taipa and Avenida dos Jardins do Oceano near Ocean Gardens. Please stay tuned for the related arrangements.

As Macao is now in the typhoon season, MGTO has formulated the contingency plan for adverse weather and typhoon situations, and will closely monitor the special weather forecasts provided by the Macao Meteorological and Geophysical Bureau through the interdepartmental mechanism and make timely assessments. Any adjustments to the event will be announced to the public as soon as possible.

For more information about this year’s Macao International Fireworks Display Contest, please visit the event website: http://fireworks.macaotourism.gov.mo or follow MGTO on WeChat, Weibo, Xiaohongshu and Douyin.

Prestigious event radiates the glamour of “tourism + event”

Since 1989, the Macao International Fireworks Display Contest has developed into a prestigious event of Macao. Over the years, top notch fireworks companies from around the world have joined the Contest to create wonderful shows that keep reaching a new pinnacle of excellence for audience’s enjoyment. In tandem with a growing diversity of parallel activities, the Contest radiates Macao’s charm as an international tourism city that blends “tourism + events”, enriching the essence and attractiveness of the World Centre of Tourism and Leisure.