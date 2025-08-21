IAM and Ocean Park Hong Kong sign memorandum of intent for conservation cooperation

MACAU, August 21 - The delegation of the representatives of Ocean Park Hong Kong visited the Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) today (21 August). Both parties signed the “Memorandum of Intent for Conservation Cooperation between Municipal Affairs Bureau of Macao and Ocean Park Hong Kong”, further strengthening the cooperative relation in conservation of giant pandas and wild animals of the two places.

Chao Wai Ieng and Tam Wai Fong, Chairman and Member of the Administration Committee on Municipal Affairs of IAM, met with Ivan Wong, Chief Executive of Ocean Park Corporation, Howard Chuk, Head of Zoological Operations and Conservation of Ocean Park Corporation, and others at the IAM Building. Both parties had an in-depth exchange about strengthening the cooperation in care and conservation of giant pandas and other wild animals in Hong Kong and Macao, and the signing ceremony of the “Memorandum of Intent for Conservation Cooperation between Municipal Affairs Bureau of Macao and Ocean Park Hong Kong” was held. Through the memorandum of intent for cooperation, both parties jointly enhance the quality of care of giant pandas, promote the conservation of wild animals and strengthen public awareness about nature conservation. In addition, through exchanges and training of the personnel, the medical knowledge about wild animals and the care experience are shared to establish a platform for technical cooperation. Both parties will promote ecological education and raise the community’s attention on conservation of wild animals with concerted efforts.

This meeting signifies the partnership between Ocean Park Hong Kong and IAM with a view to joining hands to promote the conservation work of the two places and protect the natural environment.