Sandra Maiorana of The Sandra Method Recently Featured on Close Up Radio

EDMONTON, ALBERTA, CANADA, August 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Drawing from the wisdom of the old Buddhist saying, “Pain is inevitable, suffering is optional,” Sandra Maiorana has built a career — and a calling — around helping others transform trauma into resilience. In her podcast appearance, Sandra shares her extraordinary journey from hardship to healing, and the unique, non-clinical approach to recovery she calls The Sandra Method.

Sandra’s story began before birth, as the daughter of a teenage mother struggling with addiction. Her childhood was marked by severe neglect, poverty, and abuse, leaving her feeling unwanted and invisible. Yet even in the darkest moments, an unyielding determination pushed her forward. At 17, she left home — the same age her mother had given birth to her — and began building what she describes as a “super meaning-filled life.” Over time, she turned her pain into a powerful opportunity for growth.

For more than fifteen years, Sandra has guided children, high-risk youth, addicts, couples, and individuals through life’s challenges, offering a compassionate, trauma-informed space she calls “Home Sweet Home.” Her practice emphasizes not avoiding discomfort but accepting it as a natural part of the human experience — a gateway to uncovering hidden strengths, embracing vulnerability, and reconnecting with one’s authentic self.

Beyond counseling, Sandra is the author and creator of the Trauma-Informed Flourishing Coaching™ Model (TIFCOM) — a whole-person, heart-centered program designed to bring the brain, body, being, and heart back into harmony. Her work blends practical tools, deep empathy, and a belief in the inherent wisdom and resilience within each client.

An advocate for self-forgiveness, kindness, and curiosity, Sandra often encourages clients to explore their emotions through journaling, a practice she says “gives the character of your story a voice” and sparks genuine healing.

In her podcast interview, listeners will hear:

How Sandra transformed personal trauma into her life’s mission.

The principles behind The Sandra Method and TIFCOM.

Why no one should have to face heartache alone.

Practical steps to begin reclaiming joy, purpose, and self-love.

"Trauma will touch all of us,” Sandra says. “But with the right support, we can turn our hardships into something positive. We can move forward with hope.”

﻿Close Up recently featured Sandra Maiorana in an interview with Jim Masters on Tuesday August 19th at 11am EST

Listen to the Podcast

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/close-up-radio-spotlights-sandra-maiorana-of-the/id1785721253?i=1000722916888

https://www.iheart.com/podcast/269-close-up-radio-242020413/episode/close-up-radio-spotlights-sandra-maiorana-290287493/

https://open.spotify.com/episode/7lIpOJ3LJmQrq5eF7f78iK

For more information, visit: https://www.sandramethod.com/

