Independent Electoral Commission briefs media on 2026 Local Government Elections, 26 Aug

On Tuesday, 26 August 2025, the Electoral Commission will brief the media on key initiatives and preparations for the 2026 Local Government Elections. The briefing will cover progress to date, key developments in the electoral landscape, and upcoming activities leading up to the elections.

Members of the media are invited as follows:
Date: Tuesday, 26 August 2025
Time: 11h00 – 12h00
Venue: Election House, Riverside Office Park, 1303 Heuwel Avenue, Centurion

Kindly confirm your attendance with:
Mr David Mandaha
Cell: 072 126 8910

Enquiries:
Kate Bapela
Cell: 082 600 6386
E-mail: spokesperson@elections.org.za

