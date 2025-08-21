Basic Education hosts G20 National Education Indaba, 25 Aug

The Basic Education sector led by Minister Siviwe Gwarube and Deputy Minister Dr Reginah Mhaule will on Monday, 25 August 2025 host the G20 National Education Indaba at the Century City Conference Centre in Cape Town.

Held under the theme: “Taking the G20 to the People – A National Indaba for Advancing Quality Foundational Learning through ECCE and Education Professional Development,” the National Indaba will strengthen the Education Sector’s drive to ensure participation in the G20 is felt at all spheres of the sector. Having traversed all nine provinces in the country, the Indaba will see the sector gather to deliberate on crucial provincial insights ahead of the Ministerial Meeting of the Education Working Group in October 2025.

The Indaba is set to unpack two key priorities of the G20 Education Working Group:

Quality foundational learning – the role of Early Childhood Care and Education (ECCE) in improving foundational learning outcomes

Education and professional development for a changing world – preparing teachers for classrooms shaped by technology, climate change, and global mobility

Members of the media are invited to attend the Indaba and will be afforded interviews with the Minister, Deputy Minister and MECs as follows:

Date: Monday, 25 August 2025

Venue: Century City Conference Centre, Cape Town

Time: 08h00

RSVP: Please confirm attendance by Friday, 23 August 2025 by contacting:

Terence Khala

Cell: 081 758 1546

E-mail: khala.t@dbe.gov.za

Lukhanyo Vangqa

Cell: 066 302 1533

E-mail: vangqa.l@dbe.gov.za

Or register online.

Enquiries:

