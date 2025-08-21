Basic Education hosts G20 National Education Indaba, 25 Aug
The Basic Education sector led by Minister Siviwe Gwarube and Deputy Minister Dr Reginah Mhaule will on Monday, 25 August 2025 host the G20 National Education Indaba at the Century City Conference Centre in Cape Town.
Held under the theme: “Taking the G20 to the People – A National Indaba for Advancing Quality Foundational Learning through ECCE and Education Professional Development,” the National Indaba will strengthen the Education Sector’s drive to ensure participation in the G20 is felt at all spheres of the sector. Having traversed all nine provinces in the country, the Indaba will see the sector gather to deliberate on crucial provincial insights ahead of the Ministerial Meeting of the Education Working Group in October 2025.
The Indaba is set to unpack two key priorities of the G20 Education Working Group:
- Quality foundational learning – the role of Early Childhood Care and Education (ECCE) in improving foundational learning outcomes
- Education and professional development for a changing world – preparing teachers for classrooms shaped by technology, climate change, and global mobility
Members of the media are invited to attend the Indaba and will be afforded interviews with the Minister, Deputy Minister and MECs as follows:
Date: Monday, 25 August 2025
Venue: Century City Conference Centre, Cape Town
Time: 08h00
RSVP: Please confirm attendance by Friday, 23 August 2025 by contacting:
Terence Khala
Cell: 081 758 1546
E-mail: khala.t@dbe.gov.za
Lukhanyo Vangqa
Cell: 066 302 1533
E-mail: vangqa.l@dbe.gov.za
Or register online.
Enquiries:
Terence Khala
Spokesperson
Cell: 081 758 1546
E-mail: khala.t@dbe.gov.za
#GovZAUpdates
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.