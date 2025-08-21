Top Tips for Keeping Kids with Asthma Safe During the Back-to-School Season

Asthma Canada logo Jeffrey Beach | President & CEO of Asthma Canada

Asthma Canada Launches Free Educational Game for Kids Living with Asthma as “September Asthma Peak” Approaches

TORONTO,, ONTARIO, CANADA, August 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the back-to-school season approaches, Asthma Canada is calling on parents to be extra vigilant with their child’s asthma management routine ahead of the "September Asthma Peak." This period, typically occurring during the third week of September, is marked by the highest number of asthma-related hospitalizations among children.Asthma is the most common long-term respiratory disease among children in Canada, affecting approximately 900,000 children across the country. When well-controlled, children with asthma can participate fully in physical activities and remain symptom-free. However, uncontrolled asthma can lead to fatigue, increased absenteeism, and decreased academic performance. Each year, more than 20,000 hospitalizations for childhood asthma occur, with many taking place in the fall.To help parents protect their children during this critical time, Asthma Canada has developed top tips as part of their downloadable Back-To-School Digital Pack 1. Schedule a checkup with your child’s healthcare professional to ensure your child’s asthma is controlled and to develop or update your child’s written Asthma Action Plan 2. Ensure that your child takes their asthma controller medication throughout the year, even when symptom-free.3. Make sure that your child always has access to their reliever (rescue) inhaler, and they know how to use it properly (using a spacer where possible).4. Identify your child’s asthma triggers and avoid them when possible.5. Speak to your child about their asthma.• Help them understand their asthma and asthma symptoms• Help them to understand their asthma triggers and how to avoid them• Teach them about their asthma medications including the importance of taking their controller medication as prescribed, carrying their reliever (rescue) inhaler with them at all times and the importance of good inhaler technique (using a spacer where possible)• Have them fill in Asthma Canada’s Back-To-School with Asthma: Kid’s Asthma Diary and use this to identify how well controlled their asthma is6. Speak to your child’s school about their asthma.• Make them aware of your child’s asthma, asthma symptoms and asthma triggers• Explain the importance of your child always carrying their reliever (rescue) inhaler with them (this may contradict their medication policy so you will need to be firm)• Ensure they know the steps to take during an asthma exacerbation or asthma attack• Give them a copy of your child’s Asthma Action Plan• Present them with Asthma Canada’s Back-To-School with Asthma: Guide for Teachers7. Treat allergies with antihistamines, nasal steroids, allergy shots or pills to help avoid an asthma attack. An EpiPen(or similar device) should always be available to your child if they may have severe life threatening anaphylactic allergic reactions. Speak with your doctor or allergist about the best allergy treatment options for your child.8. Teach your child correct hand-washing technique and the importance of hand washing to avoid catching the common cold (rhinovirus), flu (influenza virus) or RSV, which are the most common asthma triggers. (Use hand sanitizer where possible)9. If your child is sick, keep them home from school to prevent them from getting sicker and from spreading their illnesses to other class members.10. Ensure your child, and everyone in your home, has received all recommended vaccinations to prevent preventable respiratory illnesses spreading into your home and classroom.Asthma Canada’s Back-To-School Digital Pack, available in both French and English, offers free resources for parents, teachers and students to help reduce the risk of asthma-related hospitalizations in children.To further support parents in teaching their kids about asthma and living well with this condition, Asthma Canada is also launching Mission Breathe . Mission Breathe is a fun, space-themed adventure that helps kids understand and manage asthma to lead healthy lives."Asthma can feel overwhelming for kids and for parents too," said Jeffrey Beach, President & CEO, Asthma Canada. " But learning how to live well with asthma doesn’t have to be stressful. Our new game is a fun, interactive way for children ages 5–10 to learn about asthma, triggers, what to do in an emergency, and to build confidence in caring for their health. We are proud to have collaborated with parents, kids, and healthcare professionals in developing this free resource."“Milo really liked the different stations and the bedroom section where he got to pack his school bag with the items he needed each day for his asthma,” said Jasmine Santos, nurse and parent of a child with asthma. “It sparked conversations with us about taking his inhaler and understanding his asthma, which made learning both fun and practical.”For more information, visit asthma.ca.About Asthma Canada:Asthma Canada is the only national healthcare charity solely dedicated to improving the quality of life for people living with asthma and respiratory allergies. For 50 years, Asthma Canada has proudly served as the national voice for people in Canada living with asthma. Our mission is to help people living with asthma lead healthy lives through education, advocacy, and research. Our vision is a future without asthma. For more information, please visit asthma.ca.About Asthma in Canada:• Over 4.7 million people are living with asthma in Canadao Including over 900,000 children under 19 and over 900,000 adults over 65• As many as 465,000 people living with asthma in Canada have severe asthmao Including over 45,000 children under 19• Asthma is Canada’s third most chronic disease• Over 300 families lose a loved one to asthma each year• $4.2 billion is the expected cost of asthma to the Canadian economy by 2030 annually• 317 people are diagnosed with asthma every day in Canada• 80,000 visits are made to the emergency room each year because of asthma attacks• Some people in Canada are hit harder by asthma; it is 40% more prevalent among First Nations, Inuit and Metis communities than the general population in Canada.

