Indigenous and low-income people in Canada face higher asthma burden — Asthma Canada calls for action on World Lung Day

Asthma Canada logo Jeffrey Beach | President & CEO of Asthma Canada

On World Lung Day Asthma Canada Calls for Action to Close the Equity Gap in Asthma Care in Canada

TORONTO,, ONTARIO, CANADA, September 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- On World Lung Day, Asthma Canada is drawing attention to the urgent need to close the equity gap in asthma care across Canada. While over 4.7 million people in Canada live with asthma, not everyone has the same opportunity to manage their condition and live symptom-free lives.The most recent data show that children and youth from the lowest-income neighbourhoods are hospitalized for asthma 1.5 times more often than those from the highest-income areas¹. Hospitalization rates are also twice as high among households with lower levels of education¹. Meanwhile, Indigenous communities experience asthma rates nearly 40% higher than the general population², compounded by barriers to accessing regular health care providers, safe housing, and affordable medications³.The global theme for World Lung Day, “Healthy lungs and healthy lives for everyone, everywhere,” highlights the importance of ensuring lung health is accessible to all. Asthma Canada joins the Forum of International Respiratory Societies in advocating for improved respiratory health worldwide, while emphasizing that in Canada, too many people still face preventable barriers to care.“Asthma should never be a matter of income, geography, or identity,” said Jeff Beach, President & CEO of Asthma Canada. “Yet today in Canada, too many families are forced to choose between paying for groceries and paying for inhalers, or rely on emergency rooms instead of having access to ongoing care. Education is just as vital as access—when patients, families, and healthcare providers are equipped with the right knowledge and resources, lives are saved. These inequities are preventable, and World Lung Day is a reminder that we must act with urgency to ensure no one is left behind.”Asthma Canada is calling on the federal government to implement a national lung health strategy to deliver solutions that will reduce hospitalizations, strengthen surveillance, and improve access to care for all people in Canada, including populations under federal jurisdiction.Asthma is the most common chronic lung disease in Canada, yet nearly half of people living with asthma in Canada have uncontrolled symptoms that can lead to hospitalizations and, in some cases, death. Each year, more than 300 people die from asthma—deaths that are largely preventable with proper management and access to care.Asthma Canada recognizes the persistent equity gap in asthma outcomes across income, education, and communities and is taking action through education, research, and advocacy. Its new awareness campaign, The Asthma Roommate , is designed to educate people across Canada about asthma and help them better manage the disease in daily life.About Asthma CanadaAsthma Canada is the only national healthcare charity solely dedicated to improving the quality of life for people living with asthma and respiratory allergies. For 50 years, Asthma Canada has proudly served as the national voice for people in Canada living with asthma. Our mission is to help people with asthma lead healthy lives through education, advocacy, and research. Our vision is a future without asthma. For more information, please visit asthma.ca About Asthma in Canada- Over 4.7 million people are living with asthma in Canada- Including over 900,000 children under 19 and more than 900,000 adults over 65- As many as 465,000 Canadians live with severe asthma- Including more than 45,000 children under 19- Asthma is Canada’s third most common chronic disease- Over 300 families lose a loved one to asthma each year- $4.2 billion annually is the projected cost of asthma to the Canadian economy by 2030- 317 Canadians are diagnosed with asthma every day- 80,000 emergency room visits occur each year due to asthma attacks- Asthma is 40% more prevalent among First Nations, Inuit, and Métis communities compared with the general populationSources1) Canadian Institute for Health Information (CIHI). Socio-economic Inequalities Affect Asthma Hospitalization Rates for Kids. 2022. https://www.cihi.ca/en/socio-economic-inequalities-affect-asthma-hospitalization-rates-for-kids 2) Statistics Canada. Access to a regular health care provider among Indigenous people in Canada, 2017–2020. 2023. https://www150.statcan.gc.ca/n1/pub/41-20-0002/412000022023005-eng.htm 3) Canadian Research Data Centre Network (CRDCN). Prevalence of and risk factors for asthma in off-reserve Aboriginal children and adults in Canada. 2010. https://crdcn.ca/publication/prevalence-of-and-risk-factors-for-asthma-in-off-reserve-aboriginal-children-and-adults-in-canada

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.