Asthma Canada Urges People with Asthma to Stay Up to Date on Vaccinations Ahead of Cold & Flu Season

Asthma Canada’s 5 Tips for People with Asthma Ahead of Cold & Flu Season

TORONTO,, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As cold and flu season approaches, Asthma Canada is calling on the 4.7 million people living with asthma in Canada to protect themselves from vaccine-preventable diseases, which can trigger severe asthma attacks and lead to hospitalization.People with asthma are at higher risk of complications from illnesses such as influenza, RSV, pneumococcal disease, COVID-19, and shingles, which can worsen asthma control and increase the likelihood of hospital visits. Vaccination is one of the most effective ways to reduce these risks and protect overall health."It is well known that vaccine-preventable diseases pose a greater threat to people with asthma, but the good news is that many of these risks can be reduced with vaccination," said Jeffrey Beach, President & CEO of Asthma Canada. "By protecting against vaccine-preventable diseases, people with asthma are taking an important step to stay healthier and safer, not just for themselves, but also for the people around them."To support people with asthma during this season, Asthma Canada has compiled key tips to help them stay healthy and safe.5 Tips for People with Asthma Ahead of Cold & Flu Season:1. Visit Asthma Canada’s Vaccine Hub • Learn which vaccines are recommended for people with asthma, when they should be received, and how often.2. Talk to Your Healthcare Professional About Vaccination• Everyone’s health needs are different. Bring your Vaccine Checklist for People with Asthma to your next appointment to review with your healthcare professional. Ask which vaccines are right for you and when to get them.3. Keep Your Asthma Under Control• Review your Asthma Action Plan with your healthcare professional and follow it closely.• Take your controller medication every day as prescribed.• Keep your reliever inhaler on hand always during cold and flu season.4. Consider Prevention Techniques if You Are High Risk• Wash your hands often and avoid close contact with people who are sick.• Consider wearing a mask in crowded indoor spaces during peak cold and flu season.5. Know When to Get Help• If you develop fever, cough, or changes in your breathing, monitor your symptoms closely and contact your healthcare provider if your asthma symptoms worsen or don’t improve with your reliever inhaler.People with asthma who have questions or concerns are also encouraged to reach out to Asthma Canada’s HelpLine by calling 1-866-787-4050 or emailing info@asthma.ca. Through this bilingual service, you’ll be connected with a Certified Respiratory Educator (CRE) who can answer questions about asthma and vaccines free of charge.About Asthma Canada:Asthma Canada is the only national healthcare charity solely dedicated to improving the quality of life for people living with asthma and respiratory allergies. For 50 years, Asthma Canada has proudly served as the national voice for people in Canada living with asthma. Our mission is to help people living with asthma lead healthy lives through education, advocacy, and research. Our vision is a future without asthma. For more information, please visit asthma.ca About Asthma in Canada:• Over 4.7 million people are living with asthma in Canadao Including over 900,000 children under 19 and over 900,000 adults over 65• As many as 465,000 people living with asthma in Canada have severe asthmao Including over 45,000 children under 19• Asthma is Canada’s third most chronic disease• Over 300 families lose a loved one to asthma each year• $4.2 billion is the expected cost of asthma to the Canadian economy by 2030 annually• 317 people are diagnosed with asthma every day in Canada• 80,000 visits are made to the emergency room each year because of asthma attacks• Some people in Canada are hit harder by asthma; it is 40% more prevalent among First Nations, Inuit and Metis communities than the general population in Canada.

