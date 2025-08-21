Global Lung Cancer Surgery Market to Reach $6.43 Billion at a Steady 4.8% CAGR by 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Lung Cancer Surgery Global Market Report 2025 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 21, 2025

How Large Will The Lung Cancer Surgery Market Be By 2025?

In recent times, there has been robust growth in the size of the lung cancer surgery market. There's a projected growth from $5.07 billion in 2024 to $5.33 billion in 2025, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.1%. The significant growth observed in the past can be linked to prevalent smoking habits, an increase in lung cancer cases, the development of hospital facilities, a rise in health insurance coverage, and an increase in the proficiency of surgeons.

We anticipate stable growth in the lung cancer surgery market in the coming years, with predictions projecting the market will appreciate to $6.43 billion in 2029. This growth, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.8%, can be ascribed to multiple factors, including the aging global population, an increase in non-small cell lung cancer cases, improved awareness in developing nations, the rising application of robotic surgery platforms, and enhanced investment in cancer care. The forecast period is expected to introduce significant trends in the market, such as robotic-assisted thoracic surgery, the application of augmented reality in surgical processes, the use of three-dimensional printing for surgical simulation, the adoption of artificial intelligence for surgical preparation, and the development of 'smart' surgical tools.

What Are The Major Driving Forces Influencing The Lung Cancer Surgery Market Landscape?

The rising prevalence of lung cancer is predicted to spur the expansion of the lung cancer surgery market. Lung cancer, characterized by the unregulated proliferation of abnormal cells in one or both lungs, can hinder the normal functioning of the lungs. The escalation in lung cancer incidence can be attributed to long-term exposure to air pollution and fine particulate matter, which can deeply infiltrate the lungs, instigate inflammation, cellular harm, and mutations, subsequently leading to cancer. Lung cancer surgeries aid in diminishing lung cancer-related mortalities by facilitating early eradication of malignant tumors before they can spread or advance. For example, as per the statistics of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a federal government agency based in the US, lung cancer accounted for 131,584 deaths in the United States in 2023, subsequent to 218,893 freshly reported cases in 2022. Thus, the escalating prevalence of lung cancer is driving the growth of the lung cancer surgery market.

Who Are The Top Players In The Lung Cancer Surgery Market?

Major players in the Lung Cancer Surgery Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Johnson & Johnson

• Medtronic plc

• Siemens Healthcare GmbH

• Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

• GE Healthcare Technologies Inc.

• B. Braun Melsungen AG

• Olympus Corporation

• Intuitive Surgical Inc.

• Teleflex Incorporated

• Varian Medical Systems Inc.

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Lung Cancer Surgery Industry?

Leading firms active in the lung cancer surgery market are prioritizing the development of cutting-edge technologies, such as robotic-assisted surgeries. These technologies aim to increase surgical accuracy, lessen the recovery duration, and promote better patient results. Robotic-assisted surgeries are minimally invasive operations carried out using robot systems managed by surgeons to augment accuracy, minimize risks, and enhance patient recovery outcomes. For example, Johnson & Johnson MedTech, a U.S. company specializing in medical devices and technology, declared in March 2025 that MONARCH QUEST had been granted regulatory approval under U.S. 510(k). This robotic-assisted bronchoscopy platform provides improved accessibility and steadiness to small, tricky to reach lung nodules, thereby enhancing early lung cancer diagnosis capabilities. Its increased maneuverability and compatibility with imaging technologies makes biopsies more accurate and reduces patient unease. The platform's design caters to the expansion of procedural competencies and streamlines processes. This facilitates more clinical certainty and consistency in a broader assortment of bronchoscopic procedures.

Market Share And Forecast By Segment In The Global Lung Cancer Surgery Market

The lung cancer surgery market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Minimally Invasive Surgeries

2) By Procedure: Lobectomy, Segmentectomy, Pneumonectomy, Sleeve Resection, Extended Reserction

3) By Product: Thoracoscopes, Mediastinoscopes, Bronchoscopes, Robotic-Assistes Thoracic Surgery Systems, Surgical Staplers, Surgical Energy Instruments, Advanced Energy Instruments, Advanced Bipolar Instruments, Ultrasonic Instruments

4) By Distribution Channels: Direct Tender, Retail Sales, Online Sales, Other Channels

5) By End User: Hospitals, Ambulatory And Surgical Centres, Academic And Research Institutes, Specialiaty Cancer Care Centre, Other End Users

Subsegments:

1) By Thoracotomy: Lobectomy, Pneumonectomy, Segmentectomy, Wedge Resection

2) By Minimally Invasive Surgeries: Video-Assisted Thoracoscopic Surgery (VATS), Robotic-Assisted Surgery

Lung Cancer Surgery Market Regional Insights

In 2024, North America led the way as the most substantial region in the global lung cancer surgery market. However, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to display the highest growth rate in the upcoming forecast period. The report on the global lung cancer surgery market encompasses various regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

