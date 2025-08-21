iRAYPLE Attended the 3rd Chengdu Machine Vision Technology and Industrial Applications Conference

iRAYPLE at the 3rd Chengdu Machine Vision Conference iRAYPLE at the 3rd Chengdu Machine Vision Conference iRAYPLE at the 3rd Chengdu Machine Vision Conference

HANGZHOU, ZHEJIANG, CHINA, August 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 3rd Chengdu Machine Vision Technology and Industrial Applications Conference took place at the Hilton Hotel in Xiexin Center, Chengdu, on August 8, 2025. Organized by the Machine Vision Industry Alliance (CMVU), this year's conference centered on the theme: "Vision + AI + Embodied Intelligence Empowering Industrial Upgrades." iRAYPLE joined other industry pioneers to discuss the challenges and opportunities within the machine vision sector, while exploring new growth avenues in Western China's expanding market. By showcasing its expertise and innovative products, iRAYPLE contributed to the broader conversation about accelerating the adoption of machine vision technologies and fostering regional economic growth.Liu Wei, Product Director at iRAYPLE, delivered a keynote speech titled "𝐀𝐈 𝐄𝐦𝐩𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐧𝐮𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠: 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐎𝐧𝐞-𝐒𝐭𝐨𝐩 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐒𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬." In his address, Liu stated, "The integration of AI and technology is driving rapid product iterations, fueling the expansion of intelligent manufacturing across various industries. While the application scenarios differ, it is essential for businesses to identify common trends and development paths to ensure steady and sustainable progress."During the conference, iRAYPLE presented a range of 𝐀𝐈-𝐝𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐧 𝐦𝐚𝐜𝐡𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐯𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐬 and 𝐬𝐨𝐥𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 spanning industries such as lithium batteries, automotive, 3C electronics, pharmaceuticals, and logistics. The demonstrations highlighted how iRAYPLE's machine vision solutions have been successfully applied in diverse sectors, showcasing their practical value and impact. Our company also called for more ecological cooperation, advocating for joint creation and win-win outcomes.Looking to the future, iRAYPLE warmly invites partners from all sectors to join our open ecosystem, collectively driving the intelligent transformation and high-quality development of industries across the board.About iRAYPLEiRAYPLE, the flagship brand of Zhejiang HuaRay technology Co., Ltd, is a professional company focusing on R&D, manufacturing, and sales of machine vision and autonomous mobile robot (AMR) products and solutions. Concentrating on smart manufacturing, we have always insisted on satisfying customers' needs, creating value to help customers reduce costs, and making factories smarter. Founded in 2016, the business has expanded to cover more than 50 countries and regions.

