ALL Capital leverages Solifi ABL to support its latest operations

Solifi is partnering with the newly developed business, which has been founded by industry veterans

MILTON KEYNES, UNITED KINGDOM, August 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Solifi, a global fintech software partner for secured finance, announced that ALL Capital, a recently launched asset-based lender, has implemented Solifi ABL to support the venture.

Founded by industry veterans Charlie Hodgson and Mike Bryon, who have extensive experience in private credit, ALL Capital provides flexible debt capital to clients aiming to raise between £5m and £20m. The business has chosen Solifi to streamline its operations and support its growth as it brings its solutions to the market.

“We are proud to be supporting Mr. Hodgson and Mr. Bryon’s growth strategy from the outset,” says Karan Oberoi, Chief Product Officer at Solifi. “With Solifi ABL, ALL Capital will be equipped with the tools they need to help establish themselves as key players in the industry. Our flexible technology will scale with them as their business continues to expand, with the ability to add on integrations that suit the needs of their business”.

Solifi demonstrated flexibility and agility during the implementation project, working with ALL Capital to achieve the targeted go-live milestone.

“Based on our experience of Solifi and its products, we were confident that the asset-based lending solution would prove the perfect fit to support our growth objectives ”, says Charlie Hodgson. “Solifi ABL has aligned well with our overall strategy, and we are particularly impressed with the configurability, speed and flexibility of this solution”.

Some of the functionality that ALL Capital enjoys includes:

Data-streaming: Access to near real-time data in a consistent format;

The Borrower Portal: The ability to view both current and historical information, submit funding requests, post updates, and attach supporting documentation, requiring less resources;

AR Wizard: The manual process of reviewing and calculating ineligibles is streamlined, taking minutes rather than hours;

Trend Reporting: Access to daily, weekly, and monthly insights at every level to identify new opportunities and portfolio risk.



About Solifi

With over 50 years of experience, Solifi is a global, multi-asset, cloud-based finance technology company that supplies automotive finance, equipment finance, wholesale/floorplan finance, and working capital solutions to enterprises across the globe.

Its customers include many of the world’s largest banks as well as independent and captive finance organizations. Today, Solifi’s team of over 650 people operates globally with dual headquarters in Minneapolis, US, and Milton Keynes, UK, and regional offices in Australia, Austria, Canada, Germany, and India.

Solifi’s mission is to reshape finance technology by bringing together proven solutions into a singular powerful technology platform designed to help organizations protect and scale their business. For more information, visit www.solifi.com.



About ALL Capital

ALL Capital provides financing to support a wide range of business needs including leveraged buy outs, bolt-on acquisitions, dividend recaps, refinancing, growth capital for working capital and capital expenditure, and restructuring and turnaround financing.

Its team has an extensive track record in the origination and delivery of Asset Based Lending and Leverage Finance facilities, developed over decades working at international banks and in private credit.

