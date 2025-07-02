Solifi acquires lease and loan management technology company Leasepath

The acquisition will complement Solifi’s product portfolio by adding a solution aimed at the small-to-mid-market secured finance segment.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- . Solifi, a global SaaS leader for secured finance, announced the acquisition of Leasepath, a leading middle-market provider of global equipment finance loan and lease management technology.

This strategic acquisition accelerates Solifi’s expansion and solution portfolio into the mid-market sector and will facilitate the sharing of know-how, in-depth expertise and resources between Solifi and Leasepath with the objectives of accelerating growth and reinforcing market leadership status.

“Leasepath is an exciting addition to Solifi’s portfolio of proven secured finance solutions”, commented Dan Corazzi, Solifi CEO. “Not only does this acquisition enable Leasepath to diversify its financial service offerings and target additional markets, including EMEA and APAC, but it also amplifies Solifi’s growth opportunities in the mid-market sector”.

Leasepath will continue to be led by Jeff Bilbrey, who added: “This acquisition represents a key milestone in our company’s journey enabling us to continue to serve our existing customers and focus on our future expansion objectives”.

Solifi and Leasepath will offer their existing solutions, products, and services to their customer base. Both companies will retain their current operations from their headquarters and regional offices.

About Solifi

With over 50 years of experience, Solifi is a global, multi-asset, cloud-based finance technology company that supplies automotive finance, equipment finance, wholesale/floorplan finance, and working capital solutions to enterprises across the globe.

Its customers include many of the world’s largest banks as well as independent and captive finance organizations. Today, Solifi’s team of over 600 people operates globally with dual headquarters in Minneapolis, US, and Milton Keynes, UK, and regional offices in Australia, Austria, Canada, Germany, and India.

Solifi’s mission is to reshape finance technology by bringing together proven solutions into a singular powerful technology platform designed to help organizations protect and scale their business. For more information, visit www.solifi.com.



About Leasepath

A growing SaaS B2B company serving the commercial asset finance industry, Leasepath is the only provider of global lease and loan management solutions in the equipment finance space built on the cloud-first technology of Microsoft Dynamics.

For the past 30 years, the company has grown its customer base in North America, UK and Australia through the delivery of reliable equipment finance loan and lease management solutions.

For more information, visit www.leasepath.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.