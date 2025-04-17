Solifi appoints Mike Cagle as Chief Financial Officer

Technology that unleashes potential

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Solifi, a global fintech software partner for secured finance, announced the appointment of Mike Cagle as its new Chief Financial Officer.

With over 20 years of experience in financial leadership and SaaS company management, Mr. Cagle brings a great deal of knowledge and expertise to Solifi. Prior to joining the business, Mr. Cagle served as Chief Financial Officer at Smarsh, a global leader in communications data and intelligence. He has also held senior leadership positions at Veeam Software, Kabbage, and InComm.

“I am looking forward to joining Solifi at such a pivotal moment in the company’s journey,” says Mr. Cagle. “Solifi has a great reputation for delivering innovative secured finance solutions that are well received by businesses worldwide. I look forward being an integral part of the team to contribute to the company’s continued growth.”

As Chief Financial Officer, Mr. Cagle will be responsible for leading Solifi’s financial strategy to ensure Solifi can continue to innovate and deliver exceptional value to its clients. Following the announcement of majority investment from TA Associates, Mr. Cagle will play a pivotal role in further strengthening Solifi’s position as a leading provider of secured finance software.

“Solifi is entering an exciting new phase of growth, and we’re thrilled to have Mike on board to steer our financial strategy as we continue to scale,” says Dan Corazzi, CEO at Solifi. “Mike’s impressive background in financial management and remarkable track record give us confidence that his leadership will play a critical role in our future success.”

Mr. Cagle’s appointment demonstrates Solifi’s ongoing commitment to top-level talent to support its rapid growth, both geographically and across its product lines.

About Solifi

With over 50 years of experience, Solifi is a global, multi-asset, cloud-based finance technology company that supplies automotive finance, equipment finance, wholesale/floorplan finance, and working capital solutions to enterprises across the globe.

Its customers include many of the world’s largest banks as well as independent and captive finance organizations. Today, Solifi’s team of over 650 people operates globally with dual headquarters in Minneapolis, US, and Milton Keynes, UK, and regional offices in Australia, Austria, Canada, Germany, and India.

Solifi’s mission is to reshape finance technology by bringing together proven solutions into a singular powerful technology platform designed to help organizations protect and scale their business. For more information, visit www.solifi.com.

