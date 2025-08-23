Pre-Orders Opened on August 22 for 'DEATH STRANDING 2: ON THE BEACH Sam' Statue

Real Elite Masterline DEATH STRANDING 2: ON THE BEACH Sam Front Size Swappable Parts & LED Illumination Bonus Part

Prime 1 Studio has announced the "DEATH STRANDING 2: ON THE BEACH Sam" Statue. Pre-orders began August 22, 2025 (JST); release set for February 2027.

ASAKUSA, TAITO-KU, TOKYO, JAPAN, August 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Set in a world that explores what lies beyond human connection, "DEATH STRANDING 2: ON THE BEACH" is the upcoming title from Kojima Productions, directed by game creator Hideo Kojima. From this work, the character Sam, a porter, joins the Real Elite Masterline series by Prime 1 Studio.This 1/3 scale statue is designed to represent the character’s likeness and the atmosphere of the game world. It has been produced with Prime 1 Studio’s sculpting and painting techniques to highlight fine details.Sam’s portrait, with a gentle gaze, has been crafted with precision to capture the features of actor Norman Reedus. Facial details such as wrinkles are faithfully reproduced to reflect his likeness. Equipment, such as the Dollman, is carefully recreated, while the Odradek and BB Pod include built-in LED light-up functions. The base incorporates tar and Chiral Crystals, inspired by elements in the game.The statue comes with additional parts, including a swappable head with hood, an empty backpack, and cargo [M] for the left hand. A lightweight Assault Rifle LV2 and a Handgun are also included. Lou, who appears older than in the first game, has also been sculpted as part of the set.The Deluxe Bonus Version includes an exclusive “Cargo [S] Gold” printed with Hideo Kojima’s signature. This version is available only as part of the Deluxe Bonus package.Product Name:Real Elite Masterline DEATH STRANDING 2: ON THE BEACH Sam Deluxe Bonus VersionRetail Price USD: $1999Edition Size: 500Arrival Date: February 2027Scale: 1/3 ScaleH:83cm W:40cm D:38cmH:83cm W:47cm D:38cm (With Rifle)Weight: 20.2KgMaterials: Polystone and other materialsSpecifications/Additional Items・DEATH STRANDING 2: ON THE BEACH Themed Base・Two (2) Swappable Heads (Normal, Hooded)・Three (3) Swappable Right Arms (Bare Hand, Gun Grip, Lou)・Two (2) Swappable Right Hands (Handgun, LW Assault Rifle Lv.2)・Two (2) Swappable Left Hands (Bare Hand, Cargo [M] Silver)・Two (2) Swappable Backpacks (With Cargo, Without Cargo)・LED Light-Up Illumination (Odradek, Chiral Cylinder, BB Pod)・One (1) Swappable Left Hand (Cargo [S] Gold feat. Hideo Kojima’s Signature) [BONUS PART]LED Power Supply Method: TBA* Please prepare batteries, USB cables, or other necessary items depending on the final power supply method.Copyright:©KOJIMA PRODUCTIONS Co., Ltd. / HIDEO KOJIMA.For more details, visit our online store

Real Elite Masterline DEATH STRANDING 2: ON THE BEACH Sam Product PV

