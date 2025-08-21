Pass Train by Jiwon Jung Wins Iron A' Design Award in Packaging Design Category

Pass Train

Jiwon Jung's Innovative Packaging Design, Pass Train, Recognized with Prestigious A' Design Award

COMO, CO, ITALY, August 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award, a highly respected and well-recognized award in the field of packaging design, has announced Jiwon Jung 's innovative work, "Pass Train," as the recipient of the Iron A' Design Award in the Packaging Design category. This prestigious recognition highlights the significance of Pass Train within the packaging industry, positioning it as a notable example of exceptional design.Pass Train's award-winning design showcases its relevance to current trends and needs within the packaging industry. By incorporating a train-inspired structural design that symbolizes perseverance and encouragement, Pass Train aligns with the industry's focus on creating meaningful and engaging packaging experiences. This innovative approach not only advances packaging design standards but also offers practical benefits for users, such as an enhanced gifting experience and a strong emotional connection.What sets Pass Train apart is its unique combination of cultural tradition and interactive storytelling. The design features a locomotive package, representing momentum toward success, with an elevated chimney design that emphasizes progress. The passenger train package extends the train concept, while the terminal package in black marks the final destination. The two-story signature package serves as a premium gift box, completing the storytelling-based design. These distinct elements create a cohesive and compelling narrative that resonates with users.Winning the Iron A' Design Award serves as a testament to Jiwon Jung's dedication to excellence and innovation in packaging design. This recognition not only validates the merits of Pass Train but also inspires the designer to continue pushing boundaries and exploring new possibilities in future projects. By setting a high standard for creativity and functionality, Pass Train has the potential to influence industry trends and foster further innovation in the field of packaging design.Design Director : Jiwon JungInterested parties may learn more about the Pass Train packaging design at:About Jiwon JungJiwon Jung is a visual communication designer based in Seoul, currently studying at Hongik University. Known for his focus on brand design and marketing, Jung aims to visualize the intangible values and identity of brands through coherent and structured narratives. His design philosophy emphasizes clarity, consistency, and communication, drawing inspiration from his lifelong interest in automobiles and mobility. By integrating this passion into his work, Jung creates meaningful visual communication that connects branding with cultural, emotional, and experiential dimensions.About Hongik UniversityFounded in 1946, Hongik University is one of South Korea's most prestigious institutions for design and the arts. The university fosters a multidisciplinary approach, encouraging innovation that bridges art, technology, and design. Hongik University's design teams have undertaken prestigious projects in branding, spatial design, and cultural heritage preservation, collaborating on landmark projects across Korea and beyond. Their work has gained widespread recognition, solidifying Hongik University's reputation as a global leader in creative education.About A' Design AwardThe Iron A' Design Award is a prestigious recognition granted to designs that meet the rigorous professional and industrial standards set by the A' Design Awards . Recipients of this award are acknowledged for their practical innovations and contributions to their respective fields, providing solutions that improve quality of life and foster positive change. The Iron A' Design Award winning works demonstrate great skill, expert understanding, and creative capacity, satisfying the needs of users and providing fulfillment. These designs are respected for their thoroughness and ability to make the world a better place.About A' Design AwardThe A' Packaging Design Award is a respected packaging competition that attracts a diverse range of participants, including innovative packaging designers, forward-thinking agencies, leading manufacturers, and influential brands. Entrants have the opportunity to showcase their creativity, gain international recognition, and be acknowledged for their exceptional packaging design capabilities. The competition is driven by a philanthropic mission to enhance society through the power of good design, recognizing and celebrating remarkable achievements that positively impact the global community. With a rigorous blind peer-review process and evaluation by a world-class jury panel, the A' Design Award aims to promote superior products and projects that advance and benefit society. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at:

