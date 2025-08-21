Brownsville CBP officers seize more than $297K in cocaine at Los Indios International Bridge
BROWNSVILLE, Texas — U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations officers assigned to the Los Indios International Bridge cargo lot intercepted a load of alleged cocaine valued at $297,892 hidden within a tractor trailer.
“Regardless of the mode of transportation, our officers remain vigilant in the performance of their duties,” said Port Director Tater Ortiz, Brownsville Port of Entry. “Their efforts led to this significant drug seizure, keeping it from reaching our streets and communities.”
The seizure took place on Monday, Aug. 18, at the Los Indios International Bridge. CBP officers referred a tractor trailer for a secondary examination after a nonintrusive imaging system scan indicated anomalies. While in the secondary inspection area, with the aid of a canine unit, CBP officers discovered nine packages hidden within the vehicle. CBP officers removed the packages which contained a total of 22.3 pounds of alleged cocaine.
CBP officers seized the narcotics along with the vehicle. Homeland Security Investigations special agents initiated a criminal investigation.
