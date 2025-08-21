Governor Abbott Adds Three Items To Special Session #2 Agenda

TEXAS, August 21 - August 20, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today sent a message to the Texas Legislature expanding the Special Session #2 agenda to include legislation that will benefit Texans for generations to come.

”Today I am expanding the agenda for the second special session to include important issues that will benefit Texas," said Governor Abbott. "First, we need to ensure that rogue lawmakers cannot hijack the important business of Texans during a legislative session by fleeing the state. Additionally, Texans should have increased access to the benefits of Ivermectin. Finally, we need to ensure appropriate studies are conducted to protect the health of East Texas aquifers.”

The Special Session #2 additional agenda items include: