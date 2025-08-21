Governor Abbott Adds Three Items To Special Session #2 Agenda
TEXAS, August 21 - August 20, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Press Release
Governor Greg Abbott today sent a message to the Texas Legislature expanding the Special Session #2 agenda to include legislation that will benefit Texans for generations to come.
”Today I am expanding the agenda for the second special session to include important issues that will benefit Texas," said Governor Abbott. "First, we need to ensure that rogue lawmakers cannot hijack the important business of Texans during a legislative session by fleeing the state. Additionally, Texans should have increased access to the benefits of Ivermectin. Finally, we need to ensure appropriate studies are conducted to protect the health of East Texas aquifers.”
The Special Session #2 additional agenda items include:
- Legislation to impose penalties or punishments for legislators who willfully absent themselves during a session
- Legislation to authorize a person to purchase Ivermectin at a pharmacy
- Legislation relating to a groundwater study of East Texas aquifers by the Texas Water Development Board prior to the issuance of permits or permit amendments by certain groundwater conservation districts
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.