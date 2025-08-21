Faex Health Redefines Gut Health Testing with AI Powered Stool Analysis

Your gut has been underserved by testing methods that rely on inconvenient stool kits. Faex is an AI that turns a simple photo into realtime digestive insights.

BOULDER, CO, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gut health has long been underserved by outdated testing methods that rely on inconvenient stool collection kits, lengthy lab processing, and costly diagnostics. Faex Health is changing that with a new approach: an AI-powered platform that turns a simple photo taken with a smartphone into real-time digestive health insights.A Breakthrough in Gut Health MonitoringGut health plays a central role in immunity, energy, mental well-being, and chronic disease prevention. Traditional assessment methods remain invasive, time-consuming, and underutilized. Faex Health’s technology leverages computer vision and artificial intelligence to evaluate stool characteristics such as shape, color, and texture, identifying patterns associated with conditions including IBS, IBD, and early-stage infections.From Daily Routine to Preventive CareDesigned as a Software-as-a-Medical-Device (SaMD), Faex Health’s platform extends beyond personal use to clinical applications. Providers can remotely monitor patients and utilize Remote Therapeutic Monitoring (RTM) billing codes, creating a scalable way to deliver ongoing digestive care while reducing patient burden.Felix: Personalized Gut Health GuidanceCentral to the user experience is Felix, Faex Health’s interactive AI assistant. Felix interprets stool results and provides personalized recommendations spanning diet, exercise, supplementation, and stress management. With continuous updates, Felix evolves alongside user health goals, offering practical, evidence-based support.Advancing Research Through DataEach scan contributes to what is becoming the world’s largest stool image dataset. This anonymized resource advances microbiome science, supports pharmaceutical research, and continuously enhances the accuracy of Faex Health’s AI models—ensuring the platform grows smarter with every use.Making Preventive Care AccessibleWith gastrointestinal disorders on the rise, Faex Health is helping move digestive care into everyday life. By eliminating the need for lab kits and making insights available instantly, the company is breaking down one of healthcare’s persistent barriers to preventive care.“Gut health is too important to overlook,” added Landon Nattrass (CEO & Founder). “Our vision is to transform a daily routine into a foundation for better preventive healthcare.”About Faex HealthFaex Health is a digital health company revolutionizing gut health monitoring through AI-powered stool analysis. Headquartered in Lafayette, Colorado, Faex Health partners with providers, researchers, and insurers to deliver real-time digestive health insights, enable RTM reimbursement, and advance microbiome science.Media ContactLandon NattrassFounder & CEO, Faex Healthpress@faexhealth.com

