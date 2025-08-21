Natasha Owens Challenges Hypocrisy of Climate Change with New Viral Hit

Natasha Owens, "Climate Change Is Real" (Radiate Music) Natasha Owens (Radiate Music)

Three weeks after release, Natasha’s “Climate Change is Real...Stupid” is a growing TikTok trend and a viral hit with over 1.3 million views on YouTube alone.

If Americans understood that this was the biggest threat to their freedoms, they would be fighting back.” — Natasha Owens

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Natasha Owens’ new politically charged pop single, “ Climate Change is Real...Stupid ,” is her latest viral hit, quickly becoming a TikTok trend and amassing over 1.3 million views and counting on YouTube alone. The patriotic powerhouse who started the current trend of conservative anthems topping the pop charts continues to dominate the conservative space despite widespread suppression on online platforms and social media.Watch the official music video: https://youtu.be/IwCMns9JlxA Natasha is not afraid to use her platform to put a spotlight on the serious issues facing the United States."When they could not back up their claims with evidence to support global warming, they changed the talking point title to climate change,” says Natasha. "How can they go wrong? If it’s hot, it’s climate change. If it’s cold, it’s climate change. Too much water? Climate change. Not enough water? Climate change."Adds Natasha: "The environmental movement, at the moment, is built by people who want more political power for themselves. The green new scam is a tyrant's dream. You can tax people to death, take their land and control their movements. If Americans understood that this was the biggest threat to their freedoms, they would be fighting back."Once cancelled for her vocal support of President Trump and conservative values, the former Christian music mainstay has become a popular MAGA brand, vindicated by the massive success of her #1 smash hit “ Trump Won ” and the viral hit “ The Chosen One .” Despite ongoing censorship, her music has generated over 2 billion social media impressions, solidifying her as a leading voice at the intersection of faith, patriotism, and culture.In addition to the new single, Natasha released her long-awaited 7th studio album, That America (Radiate Music) in October. Natasha kicked off the new year by performing at multiple events during inauguration week as well as CPAC DC, and has been a frequent performer at CPAC events, Mar A Lago, and many other conservative gatherings. She recently traveled south of the border to perform for the President of Argentina and at the U.S. Embassy in Mexico. She’s had extensive media coverage including appearances on Fox News, Newsmax, One America News Network, Huckabee, Real America’s Voice, War Room with Steve Bannon, The Eric Metaxas Show, Wayne Allyn Root, Just the News Not Noise, Lindell TV with Mike Lindell, CNN, Al Jezeera, and HLN, among others.For more information, visit www.NatashaOwensMusic.com

