Grand Plaza Mövenpick Media City Dubai Achieves Green Globe Gold Certification

Grand Plaza Mövenpick Media City Dubai

This milestone recognizes five consecutive years of certified sustainability excellence.

Being a Gold Member and achieving a 96% score isn’t just a number, it’s proof of purpose that sustainability is a part of who we are and not just what we do.” — Alfio Bernardini, General Manager.

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Grand Plaza Mövenpick Media City Dubai has officially earned Green Globe Gold Member status, securing a 96% score in its most recent audit. This milestone recognizes five consecutive years of certified sustainability excellence, placing the hotel among the most environmentally responsible properties in the region.“Over 5 years of continuous Green Globe certification, Grand Plaza Movenpick Media City has shown its unfailing commitment to sustainable tourism in Dubai. In recognition of this dedication to continuous improvement, Green Globe has awarded the hotel our prestigious GOLD certification,” stated Birte Pelayo, CEO Green Globe Certification.Green Globe Gold status is awarded only after sustained, verifiable progress in key categories: sustainable operations, social and cultural responsibility, and environmental performance. With alternating on-site and desktop audits, the designation reflects a consistent track record, not a one-off effort."Being a Gold Member and achieving a 96% score isn’t just a number, it’s proof of purpose that sustainability is a part of who we are and not just what we do," said Alfio Bernardini, General Manager. "This recognition is a reflection of the consistent efforts our team makes every day. Sustainability is a journey, and we’re committed to learning, improving, and doing our part to protect the environment while caring for our guests and our community."Everyday Sustainability, Engineered for ImpactSustainability at Grand Plaza Mövenpick is embedded in its day-to-day operations. Single-use plastics have been eliminated across rooms and dining outlets. An in-house bottling system has replaced plastic water bottles with refillable glass, reducing waste at the source. AI-powered tracking helps the culinary team minimize food waste through smarter planning and inventory management.Biodegradable, pH-neutral cleaning agents are used throughout the hotel’s air handling and operational systems. The hotel endeavors to offset all meetings and events. At this time, 9,501 kg of carbon has been offset via the retirement of the equivalent Verified Carbon Units, funding clean energy projects such as India’s Bundled Rice Husk Cogeneration Plant.Smart energy measures save power in every space. Motion sensors, LED lighting, and Building Management Systems (BMS) cut unnecessary electricity usage. Public and outdoor lighting operate on digital timers aligned with daylight hours. Waste segregation and energy monitoring are reviewed daily—keeping teams accountable and systems efficient.Aligning With Accor’s 2025 Sustainability CommitmentsAs part of Accor, Grand Plaza Mövenpick contributes to the group’s bold commitment to reach Net Zero by 2050, with a target to reduce emissions by 46% by 2030. The hotel’s plastic-free operations, on-site water bottling and energy optimization are direct reflections of Accor’s strategy to shift toward circular, low-impact hotel models.The hotel is also helping Accor reimagine food systems. With food representing 12% of the group’s carbon footprint, a transition to local, seasonal and organic sourcing is underway. These changes don’t just reduce environmental impacts, they elevate the guest experience.Aligned with Accor’s Nature Positive goal, the hotel supports wider efforts to protect and restore 30% of the planet’s ecosystems by 2030, in line with the Kunming-Montreal Agreement. Sustainability now runs through every layer of Accor’s governance, performance, and reporting where Grand Plaza Mövenpick Media City is leading by example in the UAE.ContactAngelo De GuzmanMarketing & PR ManagerGrand Plaza Mövenpick Media CitySheikh Zayed Road, Opposite Innovation HubDubai Media CityP.O. Box 502713Dubai | UAEEmail: Angelo.DEGUZMAN@movenpick.comLandline +971 4 525 7508

