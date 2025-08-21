More vulnerable women in safe and secure homes

Release date: 21/08/25

Several projects that will provide more housing for vulnerable women are underway, close to completion or are already tenanted thanks to investments by the Malinauskas Labor Government.

The six-storey Tucker Street Apartments building for vulnerable older women has ‘topped out’ at its full height, with work to be completed in early 2026, ready for tenants to move in.

The 50 studio apartments, with five accessible apartments for people with mobility requirements is being built for the SA Housing Trust by South Australian firm Mossop Group Pty Ltd.

The site will provide homes for older women at risk of homelessness with an on-site community wellbeing manager to support to tenants.

The ground floor includes space for support services to meet with tenants, as well as storage space, a common area, a courtyard and 59 bike spaces. It is close to Bonython Park, local services and shopping and public transport.

Across town, work is nearing completion on another 20 two-bedroom units on Sturt Street that have been refurbished by the Trust.

The units are completed internally with tenants moved in, with some external work still to be finished.

On Hutt St, the Malinauskas Government, through a $5 million low interest loan from the SA Housing Trust, enabled not-for-profit YWCA to build 24 recently competed affordable rental apartments for women with experience of domestic violence.

Meanwhile, a New Generation Catherine House will assist more women with a new 24/7 crisis and longer-term accommodation service with 52 social housing apartments on a site owned by community housing provider Housing Choices.

Quotes

Attributable to Katrine Hildyard

Older women are the fastest growing cohort in Australia experiencing homelessness. This troubling fact demands that we act, and I am so proud that the State Government is doing just that.

Our government’s investment in Tucker Street and Sturt Street and our support of Catherine House will help ensure that more women who are facing difficult circumstances in their lives can stay connected to family, friends, and the community in a safe and comfortable location where they are supported and cared for.

We proudly embrace the once-in-a-generation opportunity the Royal Commission into Domestic, Family and Sexual Violence provides our state to transform how we prevent, intervene and respond to DFSV, how we empower survivors to heal, and how we coordinate effort across community, the sector and government.

We will continue to back in finding homes and wrap-around supports for women in a strategic, collaborative and purposeful way.

Attributable to Nick Champion

We’re proud to partner with community organisations and trusted developers with targeted housing investments that will provide safe, affordable and supportive housing options for vulnerable women.

Too many women, particularly older women, face housing insecurity. Our Government is committed to provide not just a home, but support to rebuild lives in a safe environment.

The facilities at Tucker Street, Sturt Street and the new Catherine House accommodation will offer support and a sense of community that will help vulnerable South Australians regain independence and dignity.

Attributable to Lucy Hood

Our investment in both brand-new projects and refurbishing current sites, is providing secure, more modern housing for older women, giving them a safe place to call home while they work to rebuild their lives.

I look forward to welcoming residents into these new homes and seeing the positive impact these safe spaces will have across our city.