1,000 new homes set for Onkaparinga Heights

Release date: 21/08/25

One of the most significant land parcels to become available in Adelaide’s southern suburbs in recent years is now on the market.

The Malinauskas Labor Government will deliver up to 1,000 homes across 68 hectares of greenfield land at Onkaparinga Heights, which is a continuation of investment in the southern suburbs, complementing major residential developments already underway at Noarlunga and undergoing planning at Aldinga.

This release constitutes approximately half of the potential new homes for the area, with an adjacent site earmarked for a further 1,000 homes to be delivered through private development.

Renewal SA has launched a single-stage Request for Proposal (RFP) for a development partner to deliver the homes on the land within the City of Onkaparinga, representing an estimated $750 million in completed market value.

Located 32 kilometres from the CBD, Onkaparinga Heights is close to Seaford Meadows Train Station, bordered by Main South Road and Piggott Range Road, 15 minutes from McLaren Vale and Port Noarlunga beach and close to the Onkaparinga River and national park

Previously part of Hackham and Old Noarlunga, the area was renamed Onkaparinga Heights following a major rezoning in early 2023, which transformed 235 hectares of Rural Land into a Master Planned Neighbourhood Zone.

Renewal SA is seeking experienced development partners with a shared vision for the area, one that prioritises housing diversity and community value.

SA Water is developing detailed design for water networks that will supply the development and is engaging with its construction partners ahead of work starting in the third quarter of 2025.

SA Water will work with the successful developer on the construction of specific water infrastructure to further service the development. The utility is also currently exploring wastewater infrastructure solutions, with preliminary designs underway.

Renewal SA will be seeking a target of 20% affordable housing, to be sold through HomeSeeker SA or delivered via a Community Housing Provider. Proposals integrating aged-care and innovative housing types are also encouraged.

More information is available at https://renewalsa.sa.gov.au/invest-with-us

Quotes

Attributable to Nick Champion

This is an important step forward toward turning a significant parcel of land into an opportunity for more South Australians to secure a place to call home.

Our government’s investment and critical infrastructure upgrades, together with the right partner, will see an empty paddock turn into a vibrant new neighbourhood.

Onkaparinga Heights sits in the heart of everything the South has to offer - close to beautiful beaches, the McLaren Vale wine region and thriving community hubs.

Attributable to Nat Cook MP, Member for Hurtle Vale

This project, in my neighbourhood, is a major step in easing housing pressures across South Australia.

We’re making home ownership and secure rentals more accessible for local families.

Affordable housing shouldn’t be out of reach and Onkaparinga Heights is helping fix that.