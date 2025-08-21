Work now underway on Goolwa Ambulance Station upgrade

Release date: 21/08/25

Construction is underway on the $3.5 million upgrade of the Goolwa Ambulance Station, which will deliver a modern, fit-for-purpose base and bring the town’s volunteer crews and career paramedics together under one roof for the first time.

The Cadell Street facility’s upgrade is expected to be completed by the end of the year, shortly after the scheduled deployment of 12 new career paramedics in November. These recruits will be a welcome boost to the region’s emergency response capacity, after Goolwa’s existing volunteer crews responded to 2,114 incidents last year.

It will be the Goolwa Ambulance Station’s most significant upgrade in its 34-year history, tripling its garage space and adding or expanding a wide range of resources and amenities.

The new facility will feature an extended vehicle garage, accommodating up to three ambulances at any time – two more than the existing garage. In addition, there will be a new carport with charging facilities, providing further capacity for extra vehicles brought in to boost the region’s delivery of emergency services in busier periods, such as peak holiday seasons and during major local events.

Internal works will include an upgraded kitchen, crew room, shower and toilet facilities, as well as dedicated utility areas and new flooring. Four new personal wellbeing and restorative break rooms will also be established to accommodate the additional crewing and existing volunteers.

Other new or upgraded features include a new workstation, study area, locker facilities, and a training room where volunteer ambos can further develop their skills.

The Malinauskas Labor Government is continuing to boost capacity and resources for our state’s frontline emergency services. Over the past 12 months we have delivered new, rebuilt or upgraded ambulance stations right across regional and metropolitan South Australia: Victor Harbor, Mount Barker, Barossa, Gawler, Aldinga, Elizabeth, Edwardstown and Golden Grove. Ambulance station upgrades in Mount Gambier and Wallaroo are also expected to be completed before the end of the year.

A brand-new Emergency Operations Centre – including a new SA Ambulance Service headquarters and new Adelaide station – is on track to commence operations by the end of this year.

Goolwa’s volunteer crews and new career paramedics will be temporarily based at the recently rebuilt Victor Harbor Ambulance Station until the new station is completed.

South Australian company Chappell Builders has been contracted to build the new station, having previously delivered health projects including the revamped Strathalbyn & District Aged Care Facility and the refurbishment and fit-out of Noarlunga Hospital’s Renal Dialysis Unit.

Quotes

Attributable to Chris Picton

This upgrade will be a landmark moment for Goolwa’s access to emergency healthcare.

The Malinauskas Labor Government is delivering the infrastructure and staffing needed to meet the demands of the South Coast. The expanded Goolwa Station builds upon the recent opening of the new Victor Harbor Ambulance Station.

The new ambulance station will be a modern facility that unites our passionate Goolwa volunteers with brand new career paramedics, helping to secure enhanced emergency coverage and care around the clock.

Attributable to SA Ambulance Service Chief Executive Officer, Rob Elliott

Our Goolwa volunteers have delivered an outstanding level of care to the Fleurieu and surrounds for decades.

This investment not only ensures their continued vital role in the community but also provides them with the very best facilities to do their job.

At the same time, it strengthens our emergency response through the introduction of career paramedics to Goolwa. Dual crewing is about building resilience, improving response times, and making sure we are best placed to meet the needs of the community – now and into the future.