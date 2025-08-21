12-Year-Old Author Eliana Fernández Launches Your 12 Superpowers on Her Birthday

Eliana Fernandez - speaker and author of Your 12 Superpowers book Your 12 Superpowers by Eliana Fernandez - child author Eliana Fernandez - TEDx Speaker

Eliana Fernández, daughter of Dr. Elayna Fernández, launches Your 12 Superpowers book on Her Birthday

FORT WORTH, TX, TX, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- While most 12-year-olds are celebrating birthdays with cake and candles, Eliana Fernández is also celebrating the release of her debut book, Your 12 Superpowers, now available on Amazon The launch marks a remarkable milestone for the young bilingual author, artist, and speaker who has already shared her empowering message on global stages—including Mexico, the Bahamas, and to over 700,000 people in India.To celebrate her 12th birthday, Eliana is offering the Kindle version of Your 12 Superpowers for only $0.99 this week. The book is designed for readers of all ages—from 7 to 107—who want to discover their inner strengths, overcome challenges, and live with purpose. Readers will enjoy inspiring stories, thought-provoking questions, and playful moments of joy, all guiding them to activate the innate superpowers everyone is born with.In Your 12 Superpowers, Eliana invites readers to:Discover their true powerful selvesLearn how to activate each of their 12 superpowersUse their superpowers anytime, anywhere—no cape required“Eliana’s mission is to help people recognize that they already have everything they need to live a meaningful, joyful life,” says her mother, award-winning storyteller Dr. Elayna Fernández. “She is living proof that age is no barrier to making a difference.”Beyond her book, Eliana has an impressive creative portfolio. She delivered her first TEDx talk, How to Activate Your 12 Superpowers, at TEDxHarmony Science Academy Dallas High, and is preparing to deliver her second talk, Journaling from a Child’s Perspective, at TEDxTralee in Ireland this October. She also runs her own website, Your12Superpowers.com , and has been a YouTube creator since the age of three, with her channel Eliana’s Planet featuring brand partnerships with prestigious global brands.When she’s not writing, Eliana enjoys reading, writing songs and poems, drawing, playing piano, and spending time in nature—especially in her family’s native Dominican Republic. She is homeschooled, passionate about entrepreneurship, and continues her “not-so-top-secret mission” to empower people everywhere to discover and activate their own superpowers.Your 12 Superpowers is available now on Amazon Kindle for $0.99 during launch week. For more information about Eliana and her work, visit Your12Superpowers.com and connect with her on LinkedIn

How to Activate Your 12 Superpowers | Eliana Fernández | TEDxHarmony Science Academy Dallas High

