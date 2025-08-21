WYO 374 bridge will close for a week for paving

GREEN RIVER, Wyo. – The Wyoming Department of Transportation and contract crews from DeBernardi Construction Company, Inc., will be closing the bridge on Wyoming State Highway 374 at mile marker 82.67, the bridge over the railroad near the La Barge Interchange west of Green River, for paving operations beginning Monday, Aug. 25. The work should last through the week. Once the paving work is complete, crews will reopen the bridge to traffic but will continue with miscellaneous work with limited impacts for drivers. Those wishing to access the west end of WYO 374 will have to detour onto exit 72, Westvaco Interchange.

The work is part of a district wide bridge rehabilitation project, which began in May of this year. The scope of work for the project includes structure rehabilitation, asphalt paving, guardrail and concrete paving work at various locations in southwest Wyoming. The project was awarded last October and the completion date for all the work is Oct. 31, 2025. WYDOT would like to remind drivers to slow down in work zones, be alert and cautious of roadside workers and obey all traffic control devices. Unpredictable weather and other variables may necessitate last-minute changes to the plans and work hours may vary. WYDOT remains committed to updating the public with timely information.