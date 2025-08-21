Submit Release
Governor Abbott Statement On House Passage Of HB 4

TEXAS, August 21 - August 20, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today issued a statement following the House passage of House Bill 4.

“I congratulate Speaker Burrows and the Republican members of the Texas House of Representatives for passing congressional districts that better reflect the actual votes of Texans. While Democrats shirked their duty, in futility, and ran away to other states, Republicans stayed the course, stayed at work and stayed true to Texas. I will sign this bill once it passes the Senate and gets to my desk.”

