Virginia-Made Thriller Take from Me to Release Digitally August 26

WASHINGTON D.C., DC, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Take from Me , an ultra-low-budget horror/thriller with a supernatural edge, will be released digitally on August 26 through BayView Entertainment. The Virginia-made film, starring Ethan McDowell (Space Command, The Righteous Gemstones), will be available on Amazon and Fandango at Home.Shot entirely in Virginia, Take from Me has already built a reputation on the festival circuit. The film screened in the U.K. and at multiple U.S. festivals, earning awards for Best Picture, Best Actor, and an Audience Award. Its lean production budget and grassroots approach became part of its appeal, showing what can be accomplished outside the studio system.The story blends elements of psychological tension with supernatural mystery, drawing on an intimate setting and character-driven performances to build suspense. McDowell’s portrayal earned him accolades from festival juries, with critics praising the film’s ability to deliver atmosphere and unease without relying on big-budget effects.“Independent filmmaking is about resourcefulness and collaboration,” said a representative from Tidewater Productions. “With Take from Me, we wanted to prove that you can tell a gripping, cinematic story with limited resources and the festival response confirmed that audiences connect with that kind of storytelling.”BayView Entertainment, known for distributing distinctive independent titles, will bring Take from Me to a wider audience through its digital release. The film’s arrival on Amazon and Fandango at Home marks its first broad public availability following its award-winning festival run.For the filmmakers, the release is both an endpoint and a beginning. It’s a chance to close the chapter on the film’s festival journey while introducing it to genre fans everywhere.About Tidewater ProductionsTidewater Productions is a Virginia-based independent film company focused on creating compelling stories with strong characters and atmospheric worlds. Dedicated to supporting local talent and production resources, Tidewater aims to bring distinctive, original films to audiences worldwide.

