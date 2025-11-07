Community Capital Secures 90-Unit Manufactured Housing Community in Medford, Oregon

The acquisition represents continued portfolio growth in high-demand markets, backed by long-term investment strategy and operational excellence.

MEDFORD, OR, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Community Capital is pleased to announce the acquisition of Thunderbird Mobile Home Park, a 90-space manufactured housing community located in the Medford metropolitan area of southern Oregon. This acquisition represents a key milestone in Community Capital’s continued expansion within the state and strengthens the company’s commitment to providing clean, safe, and affordable housing to residents.Thunderbird Mobile Home Park is a stable, long-standing community with predominantly resident-owned homes. Its location in the Rogue Valley positions it conveniently near major employment centers, healthcare, and recreational amenities. Community Capital plans to invest further in property improvements, infrastructure upgrades, and enhanced resident services while preserving affordability and the sense of community that already exists.“We believe affordable housing should be dignified housing,” said Patrick McDonald, Principal of Community Capital. “Thunderbird is a great example of the communities we look for, well-located, resident-focused, and full of long-term potential. We’re excited to continue investing in Oregon and to support the residents who already call Thunderbird home.”With this acquisition, Community Capital expands its presence in Oregon and continues to scale its mission-driven approach to owning and operating manufactured housing communities across the western United States. The company will partner with Community Management Group (CMG) to oversee day-to-day operations, resident engagement, and ongoing capital improvements.“Our goal is to provide housing that is attainable and secure,” Nick Cebula added. “We value the opportunity to work alongside residents and local partners in Medford to keep communities strong for years to come.”To learn more about community capital visit their management website: www.cmgparks.com About Community Capital Community Capital is a real estate investment firm specializing in manufactured housing and RV communities across the western United States. The company focuses on long-term ownership, community partnership, and strategic capital improvements that preserve affordability while improving quality of life for residents.

