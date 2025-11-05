Urban Value Corner Store Opens First Single-Family Community Location at Wildflower Ranch in Justin, Texas

This store marks Urban Value’s expansion beyond high-density multifamily housing into the fast-growing world of suburban single-family living

JUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Urban Value Corner Store is proud to announce the grand opening of its latest store, located in the heart of Wildflower Ranch , a master-planned community in Justin, Texas. This launch represents a significant milestone for the company. It is Urban Value’s first full-service store specifically designed for a large single-family home community.The new store is embedded within Wildflower Ranch’s brand-new amenity center, offering convenient access to residents seeking everyday essentials in a clean, modern, and thoughtfully curated retail environment. The store is one of the first amenities visible upon entering the community and plays a key role in supporting the active, connected lifestyle Wildflower Ranch promotes."We have been looking forward to opening the Wildflower Ranch store since early last year," said Steve McKinley, Founder and CEO of Urban Value Corner Store. "Now that the amenity center has been completed, our store will be one of the first amenities that existing and prospective residents will see upon entering this beautiful new community. Our merchandising selection will focus more on what homeowners will need to improve their living experiences, which may be slightly different from the apartment communities we have been serving over the last six years."Urban Value Corner Store has built a strong reputation throughout the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex by creating resident-focused retail environments that combine modern convenience with a localized, personal touch. Unlike traditional convenience stores, UVCS locations are embedded directly into communities, offering tailored selections based on resident needs.At Wildflower Ranch, the product mix will emphasize home-focused essentials—from quick pantry staples and beverages to household supplies, grab-and-go snacks, and locally sourced goods that reflect the community's lifestyle.Located just outside Fort Worth, Wildflower Ranch is a scenic and thoughtfully planned development known for its untamed landscapes, open skies, and small-town charm blended with modern amenities. The community is part of the highly sought-after Northwest Independent School District (NISD), with Perrin Elementary School located directly within the neighborhood, making it a top choice for families.The addition of an Urban Value Corner Store supports the community’s goal of offering practical, lifestyle-enhancing features that foster connection and ease of living. Whether picking up a last-minute dinner item or grabbing a coffee before school drop-off, Wildflower Ranch residents now have everyday convenience just steps from home.To learn more about Urban Value Corner Store and its newest location at Wildflower Ranch, visit urbanvaluestore.com About Urban Value Corner Store:Urban Value Corner Store is a neighborhood-focused retail chain serving residential communities with modern, curated convenience. With over a dozen locations in Texas, UVCS continues to redefine what convenience retail looks like in both urban and suburban settings.

