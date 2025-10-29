General Warfield’s Coffee® Achieves Federal Trademark Status for Innovation and Sustainability in Specialty Coffee

Official USPTO registration of both name and logo sets the stage for new product development, scientific advancement, and environmental impact.

BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- General Warfield’s Coffee® has been officially recognized by the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), securing full federal trademark protection for both its name and logo. The registrations, Reg. No. 7,976,083 for the name and Reg. No. 7,976,085 for the logo, were issued on October 7, 2025, under Trademark Class 30 for coffee, coffee beans, and ground coffee.The achievement secures the company’s brand identity while signaling its ongoing commitment to authenticity, craftsmanship, and forward thinking in the specialty coffee industry. The recognition has also energized the team to expand its creative and scientific work as the brand continues to grow.“Receiving our federal trademarks marks a major step forward for General Warfield’s Coffee,” said the company’s co-founders John and Onome Warfield. “This moment encourages us to keep improving, from collaborating with top artisan roasters and Q graders to developing new concepts such as our spicy coffee line and ultraviolet freshness verification process. Every effort centers on quality, transparency, and environmental responsibility.”General Warfield’s Coffeepartners with artisan roasters, licensed Q graders, and food scientists who roast beans to precise standards in an FDA-registered, cGMP-compliant facility. Each batch blends science and artistry to create the brand’s signature low-acid, balanced profile. Many of the company’s coffees rank among the highest under Specialty Coffee Association (SCA) cupping evaluations. Every roast is nitrogen flushed, sealed in oxygen-barrier packaging, and equipped with a one-way degassing valve to maintain maximum freshness, flavor, and aroma.The company is also preparing to introduce a spicy organic coffee line in 2026, available exclusively as brewed beverages at farmers markets and special events. The new collection combines specialty-grade Arabica coffee with organic ingredients such as local honey, habaneros, salt, caramel, and lemon. Each recipe will be refined before launch, and customers will be able to select from several heat levels. For every higher level of spice, General Warfield’s Coffeewill fund the planting of an additional mangrove tree, reinforcing its message that “we would rather heat up our coffee to help cool the planet.”Another innovation now in development is a proprietary ultraviolet process that detects mold and confirms freshness through measurable data. The company plans to seek both patent and trademark protection once the process is complete. Although mold is already prevented through strict sourcing and packaging standards, this technology adds a new layer of assurance and transparency for customers.General Warfield’s Coffeecontinues to plant a mangrove tree for every purchase, supporting reforestation in Madagascar and Kenya while helping coastal communities restore natural habitats. These trees improve soil stability, protect against erosion, and capture carbon, linking every cup of coffee to a larger effort for environmental renewal.For more information, visit https://generalwarfieldscoffee.com

