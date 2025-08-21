Matrix Basement Finishing Partners with Marquette University to Support Athletics and Community Growth

Matrix Basement Finishing Marquette University

The Nation’s Largest Basement Finishing Company Aligns with a Midwest Powerhouse

From building basements to building memories, Matrix is honored to stand with Marquette Athletics and celebrate every Golden Eagles victory with the fans.” — Nick Richmond

MILWAUKEE, WI, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Matrix Basement Finishing , the nation’s largest basement finishing contractor, is proud to announce its partnership with Marquette University Athletics, furthering the company’s commitment to supporting excellence, community, and Midwest tradition.This new collaboration highlights Matrix’s mission to not only transform basements but also invest in organizations that inspire teamwork, perseverance, and achievement. With more than 12,000 basements completed across the region, Matrix has built its reputation on delivering quality craftsmanship and helping families create spaces where memories are made. Partnering with Marquette extends that mission from the home into the heart of the community.“At Matrix, we believe in building more than just beautiful living spaces—we’re building connections,” said Nick Richmond, CEO of Matrix Basement Finishing. “Partnering with Marquette Athletics is a natural fit for us. Just like their student-athletes strive for excellence every day, we push ourselves to deliver the best experience possible for our clients.”Matrix will activate this partnership through community-focused initiatives, fan engagement opportunities, and visibility at Marquette athletic events, bringing added excitement to the Golden Eagles ’ home court and beyond.By teaming up with Marquette University, Matrix continues to demonstrate its passion for elevating local communities, supporting the next generation of leaders, and celebrating the traditions that make the Midwest strong.About Matrix Basement FinishingMatrix Basement Finishing is the largest basement finishing contractor in the nation, specializing in transforming underutilized spaces into beautiful, functional living areas. With more than 12,000 basements completed, Matrix is known for its innovative designs, superior craftsmanship, and dedication to customer satisfaction.

